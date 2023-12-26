#Pensions #increase #percent #January

Pensions will increase by six percent from January 1, Eszter Vitályos, the parliamentary secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Innovation, confirmed on Tuesday. This was first announced by government spokesperson Alexandra Szentkirályi at a government briefing in early November.

This year, due to the gigantic inflation, after the increase at the beginning of the year, the pensions had to be adjusted several times, so in the end these types of payments rose by a total of 18.5 percent.

The January pensions are transferred to the bank accounts from the 12th, and in February, the 13th monthly pension of the increased amount is already received by those entitled to it. If inflation is above 6 percent next year (which does not seem likely), pensions will be adjusted again during the year.

