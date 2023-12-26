Pensions will increase by six percent from January

#Pensions #increase #percent #January

2023. december 26. – 14:21

Pensions will increase by six percent from January 1, Eszter Vitályos, the parliamentary secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Innovation, confirmed on Tuesday. This was first announced by government spokesperson Alexandra Szentkirályi at a government briefing in early November.

This year, due to the gigantic inflation, after the increase at the beginning of the year, the pensions had to be adjusted several times, so in the end these types of payments rose by a total of 18.5 percent.

The January pensions are transferred to the bank accounts from the 12th, and in February, the 13th monthly pension of the increased amount is already received by those entitled to it. If inflation is above 6 percent next year (which does not seem likely), pensions will be adjusted again during the year.

From our partners

Follow us on Facebook too!

From our partners

Also Read:  The war between Israel and Hamas. Everything you might have missed - the highlights of the night and early morning

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Rutte will be abroad much more often in 2023: ‘More effective Prime Minister in Europe’
Rutte will be abroad much more often in 2023: ‘More effective Prime Minister in Europe’
Posted on
Enjoy an iPhone 14 at a lower cost thanks to this new discount
Enjoy an iPhone 14 at a lower cost thanks to this new discount
Posted on
Klaas van der Eerden returns to theater after ten years | Book & Culture
Klaas van der Eerden returns to theater after ten years | Book & Culture
Posted on
Suitcases packed! River Plate’s ugly gesture to Salomón Rondón
Suitcases packed! River Plate’s ugly gesture to Salomón Rondón
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News