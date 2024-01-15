“People around me thought that I wouldn’t study in London, but dance in a club”

Donata from Kaunas arrived in London at the age of 17, straight from school. She says she has dreamed of working as a clothing designer since she was seven, but her family paid little attention to her dreams. Donata’s parents divorced when she was only four, and the children were divided and she was separated from her twin brother.

To the famous St. Donata left Martin’s College of Arts and Design in London after, as she says, rebelling against her aunt and grandmother, who planned a completely different future for her, because according to the family’s plans, the girl was supposed to study at a vocational school and become a chef.

“There were even reactions from my family that she would definitely not study for that in London, she would probably dance in some club,” said Donata.

According to the woman, many of the decisions she made in life required great courage.

Why does she claim that it is extremely important for a woman to be free and financially independent? And from what did she start her career in London, having come to the big city alone, without family support, straight from school?

In the lifestyle show “From… To…” – already this Monday evening, at 8 p.m., only on LNK.

