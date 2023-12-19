People came across “discounted” rum in Globus

#People #discounted #rum #Globus

photo: Georgi Bidenko, PrahaIN.cz/Rum Barceló Imperial in action

After we published an article about Pilsner beer in liter retro packaging, several readers contacted us. They were divided into three groups, the first scolded about the high price, the second said that it is a special package that the recipient will not open after Sunday lunch and therefore it is clear that it will be more expensive, and the third warned us that the additional alcohol in the gift package it is significantly more expensive in Globus.

And that despite the fact that it is often heavily discounted.

We wrote about the Christmas edition of Pilsner Urquell in a retro bottle. One liter was sold for 229.90 crowns. It was on sale when the original price was 259 crowns. We saw it at an even higher price on other e-shops.

So we went to the Prague hypermarket again to look at the prices of gift-wrapped alcohol.

For example, Barceló Imperial rum 0.7 liter is discounted from 899.90 to 699.90 crowns. But we found it on Excaliburshop.com for 525 crowns. Alcohol seller Drinkcentrum.cz offers it for 568 crowns. Similar prices are also available on other e-shops.

Cheaper internet

We also noticed a warning about the mentioned rum on Facebook Globus, where the seller advertised it. The man shared the same product from the Gastroklub.cz website for 499. “Globus, incredibly overpriced,” he added.

The situation is similar for Don Papa Baroko rum, which the hypermarket has at a discount from 1,149 crowns to a thousand without ten pennies. We went through several e-shops with alcohol and most of them offer it between eight and nine hundred.

Last but not least, we will mention the Diplomatico 12Y rum, which is again discounted at Globus without ten pennies per 1000. It states that the full price is 1,299 crowns. And the price in e-shops? The warehouse1.cz brandy store has it for 785 crowns, Global-wines.cz for 839 crowns, and other websites sell it for a similar price.

All chains sell similar alcohol gift boxes.

More gift boxes with alcohol. Author: PrahaIN.cz

Lidl is the cheapest

On the way from Globus, we stopped at Lidl. On the contrary, the prices were lower than in the online environment.

For example, a pack of Jägermeister with two glasses costs 369.90 crowns in Lidl. Bottlesandstories e-shop offers it for 407 crowns, Donpealo.cz for 429 crowns or Drinkcentrum.cz for 399 crowns. Lidl is thus the cheapest in this case.

The same is the case with Tulamore DEW in a package where there are also two glasses. Lidl sells it for 389.90 crowns. We found it the cheapest on the Internet for 413 crowns. Rather, it is around five hundred.

Even in the case of ten-year-old Malteco rum, Lidl is the cheapest. The gift box here costs 499.90 crowns. The cheapest is Drinkcentrum.cz for 515 crowns, Bestdrink.cz for 519 crowns.

At Globus, we asked several people who put gift boxes in their bin if they knew about the higher prices. “I buy them every year, I don’t offend anyone with alcohol, and the packaging looks better than the bottle itself,” a middle-aged man told us. He knows about the higher prices of gift wrapping. He says that it looks better and that he no longer wants to shop at e-shops because there is relatively little time until Christmas.

A young girl told us a similar opinion. She took three boxes herself. “I don’t have to come up with anything, it looks nice and alcohol is always good,” she said.