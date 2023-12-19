People have been eating animal fat for millions of years – Sundsvalls Tidning

#People #eating #animal #fat #millions #years #Sundsvalls #Tidning

Mai-Lis Hellenius, lifestyle professor, has apparently visited her hometown Sundsvall and been interviewed by journalist Susanne Holmlund (ST 12/12, st.nu 11/12).

Mai-Lis claims that heart attacks, dementia and cancer can be prevented with lifestyle measures. What measures does she propose then?

This is a debate post. The writers are responsible for the opinions.

Yes, of course first and foremost physical activity.

My comment: The health benefits of physical activity are mainly shown with so-called observational studies. They have compared people who walk fast and far with those who do not (can) walk as fast and far, and have seen that those who walk fast have better health outcomes in the longer term.

In any case, most diets seem to agree that vegetables are good food.

Picture: Johan Nilsson/TT

This is not real research. So-called epidemiological research does not show cause and effect. It is not possible to say whether it is walking that gives a better health prognosis, or whether it is those who are healthiest who can walk the fastest. Of course, those who are the healthiest have a better health prognosis.

I am of course not against physical activity, it provides mental well-being and better fitness and strength, but better future heart health is not proven. Elite athletes have roughly the same disease panorama in the fall of age as normal exercisers. It is difficult to do real comparative studies on physical activity and future heart health, because it is such a long time perspective, and so many other factors come into play.

Less saturated fat. She, like most in the dietary advice establishment, advocates vegetable polyunsaturated fat, in the form of margarines and seed oils, instead of animal fat, which has a higher percentage of saturated fat.

Annika Dahlqvist, LCHF advocate, claims that the scientific support for saturated fats being dangerous is incomplete.

Photo: Therese Hasselryd

Here again, it’s hard to do real long comparative studies, but I’ve seen two studies: the Sydney study and the Minnesota study, where they compared diets with animal fat to vegetable polyunsaturated. They did not show any interesting results in the short term, but when followed up after a few decades, it was seen that those who ate polyunsaturated fat had died more from heart disease than those who ate animal fat.

People have for millions of years eaten animal fat, but not industrially processed vegetable margarine and vegetable oils. It is then after the latter have been propagated by the “experts” that heart disease has exploded in frequency. Of course, this is not proof, but it does not seem likely that animal saturated fat is what is dangerous for the heart.

Mai-Lis then tells us that she has received death threats because she has talked about “useful and useless” fats. One might wonder who has threatened her with death, and in what way? I rather think that it is she and her ilk who threaten us with death that we will get sick and die prematurely if we eat butter.

Less sugar. I understand that it is fairly well-established knowledge that sugar is not good for health, either for the heart or the teeth. That she thinks we should stop smoking, and cut back on alcohol, I see as uncontroversial.

Then, of course, she is afraid of red meat, also without any scientific basis. She thinks we should mix the batter for the Christmas meatballs with potatoes. Who knew it was healthier?

In the end, she thinks we shouldn’t stop having coffee. I agree that coffee has not been shown to be dangerous, but the bun or cake baked with margarine and wheat flour I think you can be restrictive with.

Annika Dahlqvist, LCHF advocate and blogger

Mai-Lis Hellenius answers: “Knowledge about lifestyle and health is increasing all the time”

Knowledge of the importance of our lifestyles in preventing and treating our major public health diseases has increased greatly in recent decades. It is well documented from millions of studies that with reduced sedentary time and increased physical activity, healthy eating habits, freedom from smoking and stress management, as well as having control over blood pressure, blood fats and blood sugar, you can reduce the risk of suffering from cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, memory disorders and common forms of cancer.

Mai-Lis Hellenius believes that the combined research points to physical activity and a diet with oils instead of butter giving the best health outcome.

Image: Susanne Holmlund

In international guidelines and recommendations from, for example, the WHO as well as European and Swedish guidelines have therefore given lifestyle change an increasingly important place. It is also the reason why more than half of the country’s regions today invite the population to targeted health examinations and health talks.

The world’s most updated nutritional recommendations, the New Nordic Nutritional Recommendations, were recently published. Around 400 Nordic nutrition researchers have, on behalf of the Nordic Council of Ministers, reviewed all newly added nutrition research during the past decade.

Today’s nutritional recommendations and dietary advice rest on a strong scientific basis. Today there are approximately 3 million studies on food and health. Nordic populations have a lot to gain in terms of health by increasing their intake of vegetables, fruit, berries, legumes, nuts and almonds and by using more vegetable fats as cooking oils instead of animal fats in the form of butter and butter products. Compared to unsaturated fats (monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats), saturated fats give higher blood fats, more abdominal obesity, more fatty liver, impaired insulin sensitivity and are inflammatory.

We need also eat more fish to get the vital omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D and proteins. Meat consumption needs to be reduced. The current nutritional recommendations are based on the combined research on food and health as well as environmental research.

Today’s knowledge about the importance of physical activity for our health also rests on observational studies as well as new intervention studies and a large number of studies on underlying mechanisms. A large number of treatment studies show that physical activity after myocardial infarction significantly improves the prognosis and prolongs life. Physical activity is also shown in treatment studies to reduce depressive symptoms and affect memory functions in Alzheimer’s disease, to name a few examples.