People who keep money “under the mattress” should use the months before the adoption of the euro to deposit the money in the bank

#People #money #mattress #months #adoption #euro #deposit #money #bank

What are the benefits of Bulgaria’s entry into the Eurozone? Will it have a positive effect on the country’s economy and on lending? How should Bulgarians who have money saved in leva proceed?

Petya Dimitrova, chairman of the Association of Banks in Bulgaria, answered these questions in front of the “Trud” newspaper.

“The accession of Bulgaria to the Eurozone and to the second most used currency in the world is a long-awaited process that will positively affect our economy and will be an engine for accelerating reforms, increasing welfare and reaching European standards of living. It will bring a lot benefits to citizens and businesses not only in terms of reducing transaction costs, but also through higher investment and the opportunity to be a full member of the Eurozone.”

“At the Association of Banks in Bulgaria, we plan to conduct an explanatory campaign among citizens, for which we rely on the cooperation of the BNB and the government, to explain all the benefits of adopting the euro, which will significantly improve the environment in which we all do business. All of us – both banks, businesses and the state, we need to speak with one voice and broadcast clear messages to help our customers, our employees and the whole society to navigate the sea of ​​information and fake news and to evaluate sensibly and clearly the benefits of adopting the euro.”

“The conversion will be carried out at the fixed central rate of BGN 1.95583 per 1 euro. Existing contracts – for loans, deposits, financial instruments in BGN or with references to BGN – will not be changed or canceled.

“Loans and deposits will be revalued at the fixed rate. Now is the time to advise clients to use the months before the adoption of the euro to deposit the money they keep “under the mattresses” in their bank accounts.”

“We will ensure that at the beginning of 2025, all accounts are automatically and free of charge converted into euros, which will be many times easier and more convenient for customers than to perform the physical exchange of cash.”

As for interest rates – fixed interest rates on loans will be maintained, and floating interest rates cannot be higher than before the introduction of the euro – i.e. no customer will be harmed by the change,” added Dimitrova.