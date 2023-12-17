People who sleep after 11pm have higher BMI, study shows

#People #sleep #11pm #higher #BMI #study #shows

Ufal research evaluated the sleep routine of 2,050 adults and found that bedtime is essential to avoid being overweight

A large Brazilian study found that bedtime has a direct relationship with each person’s weight: the later each individual sleeps, the higher their BMI (Body Mass Index), a value calculated based on weight and body size. height, used as an international reference in defining overweight and obesity.

The finding comes from the research “Sonar-Brazil: chronobiological investigations of sleep, food and nutrition”, carried out since 2021 by researchers from the Faculty of Nutrition at Ufal (Federal University of Alagoas). The results were published in the scientific journal Sleep Medicine and released in October this year at the World Sleep Congress, in Rio de Janeiro.

The researchers analyzed the responses of 2,050 Brazilian adults, aged between 18 and 65, living in all regions of the country. The 1st stage took place in 2021, involving around 700 people; the 2nd was held in 2022, and the 3rd started in March this year, still open to those who wish to participate. The volunteers responded to an online questionnaire that included questions about anthropometric data (weight and height), aspects of sleep (time to sleep, time to wake up, whether sleep is interrupted during the night), eating habits, and physical activity, between others.

BEDTIME

There is no minimum number of hours that a person should sleep per night; each organism has its own needs. Despite this, the standard recommendation from the Sleep Foundation, a non-profit organization that carries out different research on the subject, is that an adult should sleep between 7 and 9 hours a night to have a restful sleep.

Nutritionist Giovana Longo Silva, professor at Ufal and main author of the study, used this reference as a basis to analyze the volunteers’ data. It found that almost half of those interviewed (45.1%) were “late sleepers”, that is, they slept after 11pm. Furthermore, more than half of them (51.7%) had a prevalence of short sleep duration, sleeping less than 7 hours per night. The survey also indicated that 30.1% of the sample was overweight, and 14.7% was obese.

Another conclusion of the research is that BMI decreased by 0.19 kg/m2 for each additional hour of sleep. On the other hand, this index increased by 0.19 kg/m2 for each hour delayed going to bed. In short, participants who slept longer hours and went to bed earlier had a lower BMI than those who slept fewer hours and went to bed later. Wake-up time was also assessed, but did not demonstrate a statistically significant correlation with BMI.

Although other studies have already highlighted the relationship between sleep duration and BMI, the result obtained regarding bedtime is new. “We found that sleeping very late and sleeping less than necessary has a direct influence on BMI, but statistically we were unable to prove an association between waking up and the index”said the researcher.

RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN WEIGHT AND SLEEP

There are several possible hypotheses to explain how sleep can affect health, especially with regard to nutrition. According to the nutritionist, the first explanation is that poor sleep causes physiological changes.

“Sleeping little or sleeping poorly increases the production of leptin, which is the hunger hormone, and reduces the production of ghrelin, which is the satiety hormone. This has a direct impact on the next day, with increased hunger. A single night of poor sleep already causes this effect the next day. When you’re hungrier, you tend to eat more. Imagine the effect of sleeping late or getting little sleep every day.”warned the nutritionist.

Another possible explanation is that a bad night’s sleep increases hedonic hunger, characterized by the desire for foods rich in sugar and fat, especially ultra-processed foods. “With our bodies fatigued because we haven’t slept well, our tendency is to look for foods that give us a feeling of pleasure and comfort. It’s like the effect of a hangover. We look for foods that increase energy quickly and are usually higher in calories.”these.

According to neurologist Letícia Soster, from the Sleep Assistance Medical Group at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, one of the functions of sleep is precisely to replenish the energy that is spent throughout the day. When sleeping the amount necessary to replenish all the energy, the next day the person will have to look for it somewhere – and that place will most likely be food.

“If a person sleeps little, they will wake up tired. The body will need to replenish energy quickly, and to do this it is much easier to consume foods that give energy faster, such as carbohydrates, sugars or ultra-processed foods.”these.

There is also the issue of reducing energy expenditure. If the individual does not sleep enough, they wake up the next day tired, with less energy. Consequently, he will have less willingness and energy to perform physical activities. “Plus, the longer we stay awake, the more we will want to eat. That simple. If we go to bed very late, we will probably eat at times when our metabolism will not be the same as eating during the day. So, the tendency is to gain weight.”explained the study researcher.

The Einstein specialist agrees with the author and highlights that tiredness is greater with sleep deprivation, which makes it more difficult for the person to dedicate themselves to expending more energy. When more tired, she tends to avoid exercising and opts for less movement.

“The health impacts of poor sleep are huge. A smaller amount of sleep leads to worse mood regulation, control of energy metabolism, leads the person to eat more, increases weight, increases the risk of sleep disorders and cardiovascular events. It’s as if we enter a vicious circle in which one factor ends up making the other worse.”these.

For the Einstein neurologist, the most interesting thing about this study is that it demonstrates that sleeping earlier is associated with a chance of having a lower BMI. And it reinforces that the time to fall asleep is important. “There is no point in sleeping 8 hours during the day. We have to sleep at that time, as we are animals synchronized with light and dark. Sleep at night is not the same as sleep during the day. We need to respect our sleep and, to do that, we need to go to bed earlier”he warned.

The group of Ufal researchers also created the Cronus-Sonar page on Instagram and YouTube, where health tips are published daily in accessible language for the public. The Ufal researcher hopes that the results of this work can help raise awareness among primary health care professionals to include questions about patients’ sleeping habits in consultations. After all, it has already been proven that good quality sleep is essential for health.

“The patient’s sleeping and eating pattern must be evaluated along with other risk factors. Adequate sleep and a healthy diet are essential in preventing chronic diseases, including obesity and diabetes.”concluded.

With information from Einstein Agency.