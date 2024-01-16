People with disabilities could get a job in the US Air Force

#People #disabilities #job #Air #Force

The U.S. Air Force plans to hire people with severe intellectual disabilities, psychiatric problems, and other mental and physical problems as part of a recruiting strategy focused on “diversity and inclusion.”

“Persons with targeted disabilities are those disabilities that the federal government, as a matter of policy, has identified for special consideration in recruitment and employment,” the institution’s website states.

“These include hearing, sight, missing limbs, partial paralysis, complete paralysis, epilepsy, severe intellectual disability, mental disability and dwarfism.”

People with severe disabilities could be employed in US aviation

The initiative is part of US Aviation’s “Diversity and Inclusion” plan. It emphasizes that “diversity is essential to fulfilling the Federal Aviation Administration’s mission to ensure safe and efficient travel across our country and beyond.”

According to the official website, the agency’s diversity recruiting guidelines were last revised on March 23, 2022.

Public attention has focused on the Federal Aviation Administration and the airline industry recently following the incident in which a safety door on a Boeing 737 Max 9 jet failed during an Alaska Airlines flight on January 5.

After this incident, the institution decided to suspend all 737 MAX 9 aircraft and initiated a “thorough inspection” and maintenance work.

After the incident, social media and public figures claimed that airlines and aircraft manufacturers’ emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives was affecting flight safety.

“Do you want to fly on a plane where DEI jobs were prioritized over your safety?” billionaire Elon Musk wrote on Platform X last week. “This is reality.”

Alaska Airlines plane

Those with severe problems, the most underrepresented category of employees

The official US aviation website notes that people with “severe” mental and physical disabilities are the most underrepresented category in the federal workforce.

“Because diversity is so critical, FAA supports and actively engages in a variety of associations, programs, coalitions and initiatives to support and accommodate employees from diverse communities and backgrounds. Our people are our strength, and we take great care to invest in and value them as such.”

According to the information provided by the institution, tens of thousands of people are being hired for various positions, from administrative functions to coordinating and performing safety-critical functions.

Like many other companies, the agency proactively seeks qualified candidates from a variety of sources, all subject to rigorous criteria, which of course differ by position type.

Employees with disabilities. Photo source: Vadimgozhda | Dreamstime.com

People with disabilities should not be discriminated against if they can carry out tasks

Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, leader of Do No Harm, a coalition of health professionals, medical students and policy makers, said that just like the medical field, the aviation industry has a responsibility to ensure the safety of travelers.

“The aviation industry has a responsibility for passenger safety just as the healthcare industry has a responsibility for patient safety.

These responsibilities outweigh other factors when considering applicants to work in these fields. People with disabilities who can successfully complete the task should never be discriminated against,” Goldfarb told Fox News.