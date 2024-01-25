People’s Party public officials banned from having dual party memberships Huang Shanshan: It will be handled in accordance with the procedures

#Peoples #Party #public #officials #banned #dual #party #memberships #Huang #Shanshan #handled #accordance #procedures

The new legislator was sworn in on February 1. Attention has been drawn to whether the People’s Party’s non-district legislator-elect Huang Shanshan has dual party memberships. Although the People’s Party is a flexible political party and allows members of other parties to join, the People’s Party Central Committee will hold a meeting today to further explain the People’s Party’s local organizational methods and expand the party’s single-party membership requirement for public officials, who must resign from other party memberships before taking office as non-district legislators. . Huang Shanshan said in an interview with the media in the evening that “it will be handled in accordance with the procedures.”

Former People’s Party Secretary-General Xie Ligong recently revealed that People’s Party non-district legislator-elect Huang Shanshan has dual party memberships of the People’s Party and the People’s Party. This triggered an “online fight” between Xie Ligong and Chen Zhihan, spokesperson of the Office of the Chief Executive Officer, and attracted attention.

Lianhe Daily reported today that the Central Committee of the People’s Party convened an impromptu meeting this morning and passed that “a non-regional legislator cannot take over as a non-constituent legislator if he has not resigned from another political party before February 1.” This means that Huang Shanshan must resign from the People’s First Party. , otherwise he will not be able to take office as a non-regional legislator of the People’s Party.

The Central Evaluation Committee of the People’s Party stated in a statement that although the People’s Party is a flexible political party and allows members of other parties to join the party, in accordance with the provisions of Article 3, Item 5 of the Local Organizational Regulations of the People’s Party, as long as they are party officials or above the local district director, Party public officials are required to have single-party membership. The Central Committee of the People’s Party stated that all members of the People’s Party’s non-district legislators who are about to take office in the future should resign from other party positions and identities before taking office.

It is understood that the current elected non-district legislators of the People’s Party with dual party memberships are Huang Shanshan and Mai Yuzhen. If there is a new wave of legislators to replace them in the next two years, this clause will also apply. According to the online media “ETtoday”, Huang Shanshan said in an interview that she would “follow the process”; and Mai Yuzhen previously stated that the New Residents’ Party does not allow dual party memberships. As early as when she joined the People’s Party, she The official duties have been handed over to the Vice Chairman.

Li Dingli, spokesperson of the People’s Party, said that the People’s Party is a flexible political party. Regarding the nomination of committee members and the holding of party positions, there are currently no regulations for dual party memberships. However, in order to avoid related disputes, we do not rule out using higher standards and more rigorous requirements in the future.

