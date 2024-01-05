Pepsi disappears from Carrefour stores in France. What awaits Polish customers? We have the answer

#Pepsi #disappears #Carrefour #stores #France #awaits #Polish #customers #answer

Let us remind you: From January 4, French Carrefour stores cannot buy products from the American company PepsiCo (Pepsi, 7up, Lipton, Lay‘s, Doritos, Alvalle, Quaker i Benenuts). This is a protest against price increases demanded by the manufacturer. Carrefour, however, was to undertake to reduce them.

Carrefour Polska will not sell PepsiCo products

With reference to the emerging information about the failure of price negotiations between Carrefour and PepsiCo, the aim of which was to reduce the prices of this manufacturer’s products for customers, we would like to inform you that Carrefour Polska will also limit cooperation with this supplier on the domestic market – we read in the response obtained by money.pl

We asked for details regarding “limitation of cooperation”. Does this mean a sales ban? We are waiting for another reply.

All because of inflation

According to journalist Olivier Dauvers, “Carrefour is also sending a signal to all other suppliers, including Coca-Cola, with whom a conflict is inevitable. Be reasonable, otherwise you will suffer the same fate,” he warns.

“PepsiCo already informed in October last year about the increases planned for 2024. The company announced this at the same time as raising the profit forecast for 2023. According to the French media, under the conditions proposed by the Carrefour chain, PepsiCo has planned to increase prices by approximately 7 percent.

