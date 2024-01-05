Pepsi products face boycott from more supermarkets in four European countries

#Pepsi #products #face #boycott #supermarkets #European #countries

Beverages and snacks of the giant PepsiCo are no longer available in some of the more than 9,000 stores that stock the company’s products in four European countries. The reason for this is a supermarket boycott, due to “unacceptable price increaseSky News reports.

As Money.bg wrote, Carrefour in France were the first to announce that they would not sell Pepsi products in the country, “because they have become too expensive.It is about the carbonated drink Pepsi Cola, Lay’s chips, as well as 7up, reported .

In France

As of this week, a note was placed on the shelves where Pepsi products were supposed to be in Carrefour stores in France, reading “We no longer sell this brand due to an unacceptable price increase“.

The company’s stores in a total of four European countries are included in the boycott

A spokesman for Carrefour specified that the boycott would apply “for a specified time”, apart from the stores in France, in a total of 9,000 stores in Spain, Italy and Belgium. According to information from Sky News, it is likely that the move of the French company will be followed by other supermarket chains in Europe.

The boycott is the fallout from the latest high-profile scandal between European supermarket chains and major food manufacturers, which began since the beginning of the cost-of-living crisis following Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Rising wholesale energy prices have resulted in a number of producers charging more for their output. This often leads to so-called contractionary inflation in an attempt to limit increases.

Last October, PepsiCo said it planned “moderate” price increases this year as demand held up despite the increases, prompting it to raise its 2023 profit forecast for the third time in a row.

In 2023, food retailers in countries such as Germany and Belgium announced that they had stopped orders from consumer goods companies due to rising prices.

Representatives of the American food and beverage company are currently in active negotiations with Carrefour, expressing hope that Pepsi-branded products will soon be back on store shelves. At what prices, however, it is too early to say.

