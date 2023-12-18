PepsiCo invests $13 million in fully automated production in Romania

#PepsiCo #invests #million #fully #automated #production #Romania

American company PepsiCo, a leader in the global food and beverage industry, has announced a $13 million investment in installing a fully automated (fully robotic) production line in Romania. The new production is located about 300 km from Sofia – in a factory for soft drinks in Dragomiresht. The move is aimed at strengthening the company’s position as a regional production and distribution center for Central and Southeastern Europe, writes Romania Insider.

The production line is considered the most automated in PepsiCo’s portfolio on the Old Continent.

“The new line can produce approximately 1 million bottles per day, while consuming 30% less energy than the conventional line“, said Radu Berevoescu – General Manager and Senior Commercial Director Eastern Balkans at PepsiCo.

The new line will produce 60% more drinks per unit of time, using 20% ​​less CO2 emissions and reducing water consumption by 30% per liter of drink produced. At the same time, the business contributes to reducing the amount of plastic used by approximately 30 tons per year, the company commented.

The new production line in Romania is equipped with state-of-the-art technologies of the latest generation, fully integrated into the automated warehouse flow with the help of robot guidance for pallet handling and storage. This ensures a fully automated process from bottling to truck loading, completely eliminating the need for human intervention.

The $13 million investment is an essential part of PepsiCo’s 5-year development plan implemented at the soft drinks factory in Dragomirest, worth a total of $40 million. The initiative focuses on improving production lines and increasing production capacity to over 800 million liters per year.

Over the past decade, PepsiCo has invested $320 million in Romania, consolidating its role in the Romanian market, which is a key regional center for production and distribution.

