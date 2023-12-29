Peregrine Mission-1, NASA’s First Launch in 2024

#Peregrine #Mission1 #NASAs #Launch

JAKARTA – The United States Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced that they would roll out part of the initiative Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) next year.

In accordance with the predetermined schedule, the Peregrine Mission-1 lander will be launched on Monday, January 8. This launch will be the first commercial lander program on the Moon supported directly by NASA.

From the release shared, NASA said that Astrobotic’s Peregrine lander would be flown from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on a Vulcan rocket belonging to the United Launch Alliance (ULA).

The Peregrine launch will be broadcast live live across NASA platforms such as NASA+, NASA Television, NASA apps, and NASA websites. In addition to the initial launch, NASA will also broadcast a pre-launch event on Thursday, January 4.

Peregrine Mission-1 is the first lander launched by NASA in the last 50 years. NASA launched the lander for the first and last time during the Apollo mission, around 1961 to 1972.

When carrying out its mission, Peregrine will carry 20 payloads consisting of 15 payloads belonging to various organizations around the world and 5 payloads belonging to NASA. Later, Peregrine will be landed in Sinus Viscositatis, an area adjacent to the Gruithuisen Dome.

Gruithuisen is the largest dark dome on the Moon. Based on observations by NASA telescopes and spacecraft, this dome was formed by magma or silicate lava eruptions which did not flow out easily.

By landing Peregrine on Gruithuisen, NASA wanted to observe and study the region before landing humans on the Moon. The hope is that this landing can support NASA’s target of landing the first woman and the first black person on the Moon.

