Pereira Lage faster than Mbappé – Brest

Mathias Pereira Lage became news for being considered the fastest player in Ligue 1, surpassing Mbappé, among others. Working for Brest, the Portuguese-French reached 36.35 km/h in the meeting with Clermont on December 3rd. The 27-year-old player, who even scored one of the three goals that helped Brest win (3-0), surpassed the speed marks of Toulouse’s Warren Kamanzi (Benfica’s opponent in the Europa League playoff), with 36, 32 km/h and 36.31 km/h by Mousa Al-Tamari, from Montepellier. With regard to the remaining list of sprinters in the first round of the French championship, it is worth highlighting that Kylian Mbappé is sixth with 36.07 km/h.

But who is Mathias Pereira Lage after all? He is a winger, who never played in Portuguese football as a senior, but who was already an under-21 international in 2018, being part of a generation that also included João Félix, Diogo Jota, Rafael Leão, among others.

This season, the athlete scored two goals, helping Brest reach 4th place in the championship, with 31 points, only surpassed by Monaco, Nice and current leaders PSG, who have 40 points.