Period and family evidence in porcelain. The story is told by Iliana Weinberga, head of the Porcelain Museum / Article

In the 90s of the 20th century, during the privatization of companies, a part of Latvian industrial history was lost – archives, internal museums, materials and also the factories themselves. At the moment, the attitude towards the values ​​created during the Soviet period is changing significantly, as well as the collection of Riga porcelain is becoming more relevant.

“There is still the perception that everything that happened during the time when Latvia was occupied is something that they don’t really want to talk about.

In the 1990s and 2000s, with the regaining of independence, its rejection of the experience of occupation was radical and principled, we are going in the opposite direction, we are going in a democratic direction,” explains Iliana Veinberga, head of the Riga Porcelain Museum, in the Latvian Radio 3 program “Why design?”.

From left: Ilze Martinsone and Iliana Weinberga

Photo: Baiba Nurža / Latvian Radio

The head of the museum emphasizes that 30 years have passed, and people who have not personally experienced the occupation look at this stage as at any other historical time.

“Right now, there is a healing process going on, that no, it’s still my mom’s life, my grandfather’s life. You can understand them only by understanding the time, with which the process of looking back and healing takes place,” says Weinberg.

“If there is someone who does, then there are results, and I hope that there will be more and more young people in memory institutions – museums, archives, libraries, who will go inside with their interest, research and share, and make their amazing discoveries,” he emphasizes. head of the museum. The Covid-19 pandemic also made people stop and look at the things they have at home and wonder what they are, according to Weinberg.

During the pandemic, museum staff had the opportunity to devote themselves to research, as the museum was closed to visitors, but work continued. “I think that public interest is a natural coincidence of circumstances from all sides, from people, from memory, from institutions and journalists. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine also forces people to look at their national and cultural identity, understand how it is built and what it is based on holds,” notes the head of the museum.

The current popularity of porcelain can also be explained by the fact that it is an industrial item and is actually available to people. “There’s the contemporary art thing, oh my, contemporary art is so terrible. It’s really scary, if you haven’t been led by the hand since childhood to those white exhibition halls with the incomprehensible giant objects and moving things, then it can really feel foreign. The industrial, functional design, ordinary things – a toothbrush and a cup of tea, is everyday understandable, you grew up with it, it’s yours, so the object doesn’t scare you. ,” Weinberg explains the relevance of porcelain collecting.

Factory-made porcelain has two separate things – shape and decoration. Weinberg emphasizes that it is important to understand that first there is the form that the sculptor creates as a spatial object, and then there is the decor that the graphic artist works with.

“Often, the aesthetic solution creates a completely different visual image. Sometimes you are surprised that it is the same shape, but it turns out how very different this object can look,” reveals the head of the museum.

In the book “Rīgas Porcelāns. The second half of the 20th century. Servize AZ”, the researchers highlighted how different forms of tableware can be. Those services for which no dates or other information can be found, as well as extensions of the topic, such as the cooperation of the Porcelain Factory with the Jelgava Ceramics Factory, have remained outside the pages.

The book “Aija Mūrniece”, dedicated to decor artist Aija Mūrniece, examines the life and work of the factory artist, who, although trained as a ceramicist and able to create porcelain forms, worked with decors. Weinberg emphasizes that in the hierarchy of visual arts, visual plastic art is at the top of the elite, followed by applied art, and only after that is manufactured art, in which the master of the form is distinguished as superior to the one who works with decorations.

The head of the museum explains that, just as during the Soviet era, the artist was closely connected with the system in which he works, so today, a good cultural product is not only the artist’s ability or inability, but also the result of the plans and strategies of unrelated institutions or organizations.

“I am not so much fascinated by a specific example, an aesthetic solution or the author’s life, but I am fascinated by how rich the cultural history of Latvia is. There are a huge number of people who have worked.

Already in the field of porcelain, you can count more than 100 artists of various levels,” says Veinberga about the evidence of Latvian art history.

Coffee service “Summer”. Form – T. Poluikeviča, from the left: 1 – M. Genere, 2 – I. Dreibate. (1970)

Photo: Guido Kajons / collection of Riga Porcelain Museum

Publicity image

“Aria”. Form – Levon Agadzhanyan. Decor – Aija Mūrniece. Riga porcelain. (1982)

Photo: Guido Kajons / collection of Riga Porcelain Museum

Publicity image

Coffee service “Augsta”. Form – A. Travnikovs, decor – M. Jurča. (1960)

Photo: Guido Kajons / collection of Riga Porcelain Museum

Publicity image