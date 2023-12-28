Permission for a doctor who treated the vagina to pass to Ashmawy.. How he set a trap of vice for his patients by force

#Permission #doctor #treated #vagina #pass #Ashmawy. #set #trap #vice #patients #force

“I swear by God Almighty that I will watch over God in my profession, and that I will preserve human life in all its roles, in all circumstances and circumstances, making every effort to save it from death, illness, pain, and anxiety, and that I will preserve people’s dignity, cover their private parts, and keep their secrets, and God is a witness of what I say.” .. These words are a small part of the oath taken by “Ayman”, the famous doctor Rawd al-Faraj, after he specialized in obstetrics and gynecology, before he turned into a human wolf, and instead of covering the private parts of his patients, he violated their bodies while they were unaware or under blackmail.

The road to Ashmawy

Years of medical work were exploited by the doctor in Rawd al-Faraj to plot his way to “Ashmawy’s Table” by forcing women who were pregnant with an incest to engage in indecency with him in exchange for performing abortions on them. He also photographed them while he was committing vice with them, in addition to drugging some of the women while examining them and degrading them while doing so. He knocked them unconscious, before his situation was revealed by his assistant.

Vice for 17 years

A story has begun Doctor who treated the vulva The accused was accused of indecently assaulting women in exchange for performing abortions on them, when a girl went to the police station in order to file a report after she was fed up with the actions of the doctor she works with in his clinic, where he has been performing abortions in Rawd al-Farag since 2007. The girl said in her report that she works with The obstetrician and gynecologist years ago, before he discovered by chance that she had had an illicit relationship with her fiancé before marriage that resulted in a pregnancy, and from here the doctor began to exploit her and threaten her that he would expose her matter if she did not respond to his desires, and indeed she submitted to him, but he did not content himself with it, but he filmed her and threatened her with video clips. She submitted to him many times after that, to the point that he made her sign trust receipts to pressure her, but the ugliness of what was happening to her made her sacrifice her reputation and file a report against him.

Wakar Al Haram Clinic

A security force turned to the doctor’s habit, which he uses as a den for his actions that Satan is ashamed of, in the Rawd al-Faraj area, and indeed that human wolf was arrested in possession of “flash files” containing dozens of video clips of immoral actions with his victims, including the last victim, whose end he did not imagine. It will be at her hand, so that his confessions come before the investigation authorities that his story began in 2007 when he used this apartment, which he opened as a medical clinic for obstetrics and gynecology, as the headquarters for his crime in Rawd al-Faraj, and he began hunting his victims, girls and women, as he was bargaining with women who had become pregnant illegally and wanted He aborted the fetus in order to practice vice with them in exchange for freeing them from their predicament or exposing their situation, and in fact they responded to him, but the predicament was getting worse because the matter did not stop there. Rather, he filmed them and threatened them with these clips until they responded to his desires again.

The matter did not stop with women of this type, but even women who went to undergo operations or examinations and he did not have evidence against them, he threatened them with, so he drugged them and practiced vice with them as well without them knowing, and the matter passed over them without a doubt, and the accused was obtaining money from Some women were forced to sign trust receipts so that they would not evade paying money for an abortion.

By downloading the clinic’s surveillance cameras, the authenticity of the incident was confirmed, and the investigation authorities took over the matter.

I was making up for my lack of manhood

The accused doctor’s confessions were as follows: I almost had sexual relations in my clinic about sixty times from 2007 until now over the course of 17 years, of which about 10 of them were not in the mood, as I said when I knew that the patient’s behavior was not correct, and I photographed them all, whether with a camera or mobile phone, and I kept them. With video clips on an external hard disk and on my mobile phone, I used to take pictures of the sick women who came to the clinic, whether with their consent or not. At first, as a kind of joke, fun and mood, I kept watching myself.”

He added, “In 2013, when I suffered from sexual impotence and lost the ability to have an erection, then I began treatment, taking medications, and improving my diet. I gradually began to improve, and my erectile ability began to increase by 35%. This is the reason that made me able to have sexual relations with patients. I continued to take pictures to compensate.” “Even the weakness. This is what afflicted me and I make myself feel like I am capable of sex. Oh, and immobile.”

Today, Wednesday, the Cairo Criminal Court decided to refer the papers of the obstetrician and gynecologist accused of forcing women who had sex with him in exchange for performing abortions in Rawd al-Faraj to the Mufti of the Republic to obtain his legal opinion on his execution. The court set the next February 29 session to pronounce the ruling.