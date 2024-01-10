Pernilla Wahlgren’s concern for daughter Bianca Ingrosso | Swedish Lady

#Pernilla #Wahlgrens #concern #daughter #Bianca #Ingrosso #Swedish #Lady

Pernilla Wahlgren and Bianca Ingrosso are very close to each other. We have been able to follow both the highs and lows in their relationship, there are probably few other mother-daughter dynamics that have been as exposed as theirs.

But now Bianca seems to be down in a valley. Her talk show “Bianca” continues season after season. She pulls in millions from her business and is only getting more powerful and more powerful.

Pernilla Wahlgren’s new cryptic wedding announcement

Bianca Ingrosso in a bad way – big worries for Pernilla Wahlgren

Still, she is in a crisis. This is what Bianca herself writes on Instagram.

You can understand that mother Pernilla gets worried!

“I haven’t felt this bad in a very long time as I have for the last few weeks. Been lost, feeling extremely down, empty, questioning myself, my whole life and had disgusting self-confidence. Withdrawn from everything and everyone and mostly shut down inside with anxiety. The love for myself has been at a MINUS!”, writes Bianca.

Bianca’s terrible words – but now she gets help

This is obviously a mother’s nightmare. Seeing her daughter feel this bad.

Thankfully, Bianca is getting help. She has sought therapy at the Bara Vara clinic.

“But one thing is that I’m not going to give up!! I’m going to dare to believe in myself more than ever and put myself first. I DESERVE to feel good and I’m going to remind myself of that every day this year. We start the year of going to Bara Vara and challenging my psyche to the max. Terrified but so fucking ready”, writes Bianca.

Pernilla and Bianca are not afraid to talk about feelings. In an episode of Wahlgren’s world, mother and daughter have a frank and open conversation about eating disorders, together with Bianca’s brother Benjamin Ingrosso.

– I’m so tired of you talking about me like I’m a fucking UFO when you yourselves have problems that I could talk to you about, but which I don’t bring up because they’re not my fucking problems, says Bianca in the episode .