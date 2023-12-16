Persecution of the gentlemen in Lenzerheide: Benedikt Doll falls far behind

#Persecution #gentlemen #Lenzerheide #Benedikt #Doll #falls

© getty

Biathlon: Men’s pursuit in Lenzerheide in the live ticker – The race

Strömsheim takes second place in the finish sprint. And just like in the finish sprint, Endre Strömsheim once again makes a few huge pushes and pulls away from Laegreid and celebrates his second place euphorically with the fans. Laegreid comes third.

Nothing changes at the front. Johannes Thingnes Bö increases his lead over Laegreid at the last split before the finish and is now over half a minute ahead. Endre Strömsheim gets to Laegreid again. Can he still get second place?

Germans all make mistakes at the last shooting. Horn and Kühn both left targets at the last shooting. Horn has to go around once, Kühn twice. Doll also has to run his seventh penalty lap today and Nawrath misses three targets in the last shooting.

Strömsheim has problems at the shooting range. The third Norwegian has problems with his magazine when standing on the mat and loses a few seconds. He also had to make one penalty lap and returned to the track in third place, 37 seconds behind.

The decision is made at the last shot. Laegreid and Johannes Thingnes Bö shoot in unison at the last shot and the first four targets fall over for both athletes. But then when there is a gust the disc turns white and when there is a Laegreid it stays black.

The last shooting is up. Strömsheim really set the pace again and almost caught up with the first two. The three Norwegians lie down on the mats almost at the same time. Laegreid is on the first mat, JT Bö on the second.

Laegreid and Johannes Thingnes Bö pull away. The two Norwegians now take turns leading the way at the front and Strömsheim cannot keep up and is now 11.5 seconds behind the leading duo. Horn, in fifth place, is now 42.2 seconds behind the top two, Kühn is running with him.

Kühn also has to go into the round twice Kühn unfortunately has to let Laegreid go now and, like Johannes Thingnes Bö, has to go into the round twice. Horn also leaves a target. Johannes Thingnes Bö goes into the penultimate lap in second place, 3.9 seconds behind Laegreid. Endre Strömsheim is now third. With his three shooting errors in the standing position, Doll was ranked 18th.

Fast shooting doesn’t pay off Johannes Thingnes Bö comes to the shooting range first and immediately misses the first two targets and has to go into the penalty loop twice. His compatriot Laegreid took advantage of Johannes Thingnes Bö’s mistakes and took the lead with a clean shoot.

Johannes Thingnes Bö continues to run his race. Johannes Thingnes Bö is gaining more and more time on his two pursuers and, shortly before the third shooting, he is now 33 seconds ahead of Kühn and Laegreid. Will the Norwegian now remain error-free?

Bö still clearly ahead Johannes Thingnes Bö continues to expand his lead over Laegreid and Kühn and is now almost 30 seconds ahead in the timing at 5.8 kilometers. After the second shooting there were still 23 seconds. By the way, the Norwegian Johannes Dale-Skjevdal worked his way up to fourth place with two error-free shots. Horn is now fifth and Doll eighth. Strelow is now in eleventh place.

Doll has to spin twice – Kühn remains error-free. Doll can’t take advantage of Bö’s mistake and even shoots twice. Laegreid and Kühn do it better. They also remain error-free like horn. Nawrath also has to run 250 extra meters.

Bö with the first mistake Johannes Thingnes Bö again takes his time with the prone position and hits the first three slides safely. The fourth hit is a bit too deep and so the Norwegian also has to spin around.

Gust continues to increase the pace. The Norwegian and the dominator of the past few years is putting more and more time between himself and his pursuers. Shortly before the second shooting, there are now 31 seconds on Doll.

Bö increases the pace The Norwegian Johannes Thingnes Bö increases the pace again on the lap and gains almost ten seconds on Doll by the next split time at 3.3 kilometers. Laegreid and Kühn also lose to the leading Norwegian.

The pursuers also stumble. But Horn and Nawrath also leave a disc standing and also have to spin. Doll comes out of the penalty loop 17.7 seconds behind and is second. Laegreid and Kühn made no mistakes and took to the track around 30 seconds behind. Nawrath and Horn are now fifth and sixth, around a minute behind.

The first shooting Doll and Bö arrive at the shooting range at the same time and Doll lies down on the first lane. Doll fires the fourth shot and has to turn away. Bö takes more time and hits all the targets and goes on the track as the leader.

Nawrath comes closer Doll and Bö now take turns in the lead at the front, but Nawrath continues to catch up to the front and passes the timekeeping in third place with 28.1 seconds.

Nawrath sets the pace straight away Nawrath initially pulls away from Horn and Laegreid and goes through the timekeeping at the first split time at 0.8 kilometers 30 seconds behind Doll.

The next biathletes are also on the track. Behind the first two athletes, a group of four is formed around Nawrath, Horn, Kühn and Sturla Holm Laegreid. Johannes Thingnes Bö catches up with Doll within the first few meters.

Let’s go! Benedikt Doll has started and is now on the track. Johannes Thingnes Bö is the first pursuer.