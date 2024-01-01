Person stuck between the pier piers at the Casino in Constanța. Firefighters intervened to remove her

Date of update: 31/12/2023 22:26 Date of publication: 31/12/2023 21:34

The firefighters from Constanţa intervene, on Sunday evening, to save a person who was heard crying for help, in the area of ​​the Cazinou pier. Photo: ISU Constanta

UPDATE 22.25 ISU Constanța representatives announced that the person was extracted and is on the ARSVOM boat. It will dock in the passenger berth, and the person will be medically evaluated by the SMURD B2 Fripis crew.

Initial news: Firefighters from Constanţa intervene, Sunday evening, to save a person who was heard crying for help, in the area of ​​the Cazinou dike. The person was found, being conscious, and action is being taken to remove him from the stabilopos.

According to ISU Constanţa, on Sunday evening a call was received through 112 reporting that a person could be heard calling for help in the area of ​​the pier at the Casino in Constanţa.

Thus, three fire trucks and one SMURD B2 were sent there, with an MRCC boat also moving in support.

“The person has been found. Work is underway to extract it from the stabilopos. She is aware, cooperative”, said the cited source.

