Personalized Medicine: How to manage it by autonomy?

#Personalized #Medicine #manage #autonomy

If they exist two health ‘keys’ to guarantee a Personalized medicine of success throughout Spain, those are the precision prevention (early disease detection) and molecular diagnosis. But incorporating these techniques is not an easy task and the variations between autonomous communities lead different voices in the sector to raise the guarantees of their promotion throughout the territory to move towards quality precision medicine. In a debate organized by Medical Writing with the collaboration of Roche Farma Spain, it has been analyzed What plans to promote Personalized Medicine? is underway in the communities and if they are sufficient, the combination of detection and diagnosis in the approach of different tumors or even the use of Artificial Intelligence tools applied to it.

For Carmen Durangeneral director of Public Health of the Ministry of Health of the Government of Galicia, the success in the implementation of these plans at the regional level depends on have a “significant budget” and a common repository of health data to collect all the information by communities: “If we want to take a step forward, let’s do it with a budget. To achieve effective development, it is also essential that we have a common repository of health data, an exchange of information or standard work procedures in all communities“, Explain.

Federico Rojo, director of Molecular Pathology at the Jiménez Díaz Foundation Hospital, points out that these plans are “already late.” “We know that in some territories There are 30 or 40 percent of patients who do not have access to a molecular diagnosis or to Precision Medicine because in that community they do not have the resources to be able to do it, and this is serious,” he points out, in addition to adding the need to articulate a common strategy to achieve it.

Steps forward in Personalized Medicine

Advances have been significant in the field of Personalized Medicine. Achieving greater progress in early diagnosis using not only environmental risk factors, but also polygenic risk factors of the individual, can help according to Luis Paz-Ares, head of the Oncology Service at Hospital 12 de Octubre, to have better predictions “of which patients should be susceptible to risk.” =”600″ height=”240″ layout=”responsive” alt=”AMP”>

Luis Paz-Ares, head of the Oncology Service at Hospital 12 de Octubre and Beatriz Bellosillo, head of the Molecular Biology section of the Pathological Anatomy Service at Hospital del Mar.

“In some way it is universalize to a certain extent this precision prevention or early diagnosis. I think it is a reality and we increasingly have more knowledge and better technology. It probably won’t be available tomorrow or for all patients, but I think that in the next ten years we will see great progress in this regard. To do this we have to robustly demonstrate that these studies do what they have to do, diagnose early and prevent, in addition to being able to implement population plans that really consolidate what the experimental studies have told us. Today we have examples where early diagnosis is effective and we still do not do it, as with lung cancer. We have had very solid data for more than ten years and we still do not have a clear implementation plan in the country as Europe requests and especially as the countries around us do,” he acknowledges.

New professional profiles in Personalized Medicine

Experts have also discussed a growing need after achieving a “decided commitment” in all autonomous communities. The development of Personalized Medicine has to go hand in hand with generation of new professional profiles that they be incorporated into the health system, because currently there are profiles that “not even at this moment are incorporated as such” into the health system.

Beatriz Bellosillo, head of the Molecular Biology section of the Pathological Anatomy Service of the Hospital del Mar, has highlighted the importance of training personnel to understand the data that is generated, interpret it appropriately and make it reach the end client, who for us is the clinician, who will make the decision for the patient. “That is another of the objectives that I believe are now being worked on from different points of view, we must have these profiles planned within the health area. Normally most of the interpretations of the data requires profiles that are not yet provided“, analyze.

=”600″ height=”240″ layout=”responsive” alt=”AMP”>

A moment from the debate ‘Early detection and precision diagnosis in the framework of Personalized Medicine: realities and challenges’ of Medical Writing with the collaboration of Roche.

Federico Rojo highlights that, today, the possibility of incorporating these specialized profiles (molecular biologists and statisticians) into the public health system is not always contemplated in all communities. “It is not always feasible and many of the people we are training or are training in this type of technology, who do not have a regular type of contract within the system, are often resorting to formulas within research projects, research foundations and I think that too It is an obstacle that we have to overcome to achieve a complete implementation“, Add.

AI tools

The implementation of tools Artificial Intelligence for the development of Personalized Medicine is underway in the development of some communities. In the Galician case, Carmen Durán has analyzed the use of this AI for breast screening. “What we do is that the mammograms are read by radiologists in pairs and at this moment we have incorporated a third leg that would be an AI tool. We start with 35,000 tests and then we are going to assess whether or not it is worth continuing with them. But We believe that an important element to be able incorporate AI into breast cancer screening“says Durán. Something similar they have incorporated with colon cancer screening, through a tool in all hospitals.

In addition, Durán points out two more AI projects, one of them in lung cancer screening, based on a lung cancer risk stratification algorithm. On the other hand, another project at the European level that is focused on prostate cancer screening stands out: “This algorithm also stratifies the risk and it is intended that the biopsies performed are the minimum possible and for this there are different intermediate steps. When We are talking about Personalized Medicine, This Medicine for Public Health has to go hand in hand with AI because we need huge databases where we have to extrapolate the results,” he says.

=”600″ height=”240″ layout=”responsive” alt=”AMP”>

“The decisive commitment to Personalized Medicine in the Autonomous Communities must go hand in hand with the creation of new professional profiles.”

Role of the pharmaceutical industry in Personalized Medicine

The debate has also left room, in addition to many other aspects of Precision Medicine, to be able to know What role does the pharmaceutical industry play? in her. Teresa Ramoshead of Personalized Medicine at Roche Farma, points out that their “initial mission” would be the development of new innovative treatments for cancer patients but assures that they have been seeing for years that it is “insufficient”: “There are other unmet medical needs and for some time we have been working on the development of health technologies that accompany this arsenal of new treatments. And, above all, we are working in two areas in terms of health technology. Firstly, in digital health, which is any information or communication technology that helps us promote better health or health care for patients,” he acknowledges. =”600″ height=”240″ layout=”responsive” alt=”AMP”>

Teresa Ramos, head of Personalized Medicine at Roche Farma; Federico Rojo, director of Molecular Pathology at the Jiménez Díaz Foundation Hospital and Carmen Durán, general director of Public Health of the Ministry of Health of the Government of Galicia.

The other pillar, in addition to digital health, which Ramos highlighted, is related to the genomic diagnosis of the tumor to decide the most effective treatment for each patient, with the task of accompany professionals and the scientific community in the generation of evidence necessary and in measuring the results: “What will it mean for me to incorporate this new technology into clinical practice and what impact will it have on health outcomes? Generating this evidence will help us accelerate the incorporation of these technologies in clinical practice. From the pharmaceutical industry we try to provide support with tools, with technologies and with evidence, with clinical trials that help us understand how we have to use these technologies,” he concludes.

Health authorities and precision diagnosis

European countries have made plans for Precision Medicine and access to molecular diagnosis “for many years” and for Federico Rojo, the model that “we all have in mind” is France, as it has a network of centers that guarantee all patients access to molecular diagnosis with high-performance techniques. A situation that is not the same as in Spain, but recognizes that something is changing. “In June we had for the first time a publication of a portfolio of services in genetics and genomics which included something that had never been written, which is the diagnosis of somatic alterations, within the concept of Precision Medicine, for the drug prescription. This has been the product of three years of work with a group of experts who have advised the Ministry and with representatives of all the autonomous communities,” he acknowledges.

Rojo assures that it has been used to give it a boost and include the biomarkers that are needed in 2023 to diagnose and treat a cancer patient. “This publication for the first time includes a list of tests to which any cancer patient within the National Health System must have access and it is now the responsibility of the autonomous communities to develop implementation plans and guarantee access to these tests. Let us not forget that in a decentralized system like ours, beyond the publication by the Ministry, it is each of the territories that has to articulate how to develop and how to cover that portfolio of Services in each community,” he recalls. Although it is not the same in all of them, Rojo insists that this is a first step, the “first stone on the path” for a Precision Medicine policy and strategy.

=”600″ height=”240″ layout=”responsive” alt=”AMP”>

Debate “Early detection and precision diagnosis within the framework of Personalized Medicine: realities and challenges” on the Medical Writing set.

Although it may contain statements, data or notes from health institutions or professionals, the information contained in Medical Writing is edited and prepared by journalists. We recommend the reader that any health-related questions be consulted with a healthcare professional.