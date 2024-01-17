Personalized treatments based on the pharmacogenomic profile and needs of each patient

#Personalized #treatments #based #pharmacogenomic #profile #patient

Pharmacological research is the process of discovering and developing new medications for the treatment of different pathologies that affect humans. For many years, this process has been aimed at obtaining the same medication for all people, following the “once-size-fits-all” approach. However, since the 1990s, this field has been experiencing a revolution thanks to all the technological advances available within the framework of pharmacology in Personalized Precision Medicine, such as genomic sequencing, the use of knowledge derived from the analysis of massive data and Artificial Intelligence tools. In this sense, thanks to the advance in knowledge of omics sciences and computational technologies, it is possible to identify not only the genetic predisposition to diseases, but also the individual response to pharmacological treatments based on the genomic profile and pharmacological stratification markers. that will facilitate the personalization of medications, minimizing side effects and optimizing their effectiveness.

Along these lines, the Roche Institute Foundation has published a new Anticipando Report, prepared by the Observatory of Trends in Future Medicine, on Pharmacological Research in the era of Personalized Precision Medicine. This report details some of the main trends that are transforming the discovery and development of new drugs at all stages. Furthermore, the need to face different challenges is pointed out with a view to its incorporation into clinical practice, with the ultimate goal of providing the population with new and better treatments in a more efficient way within the framework of Personalized Precision Medicine.

The pharmacological research process, which includes the preclinical research and clinical development phases, and subsequent monitoring of drugs approved for marketing, is extensive and complex; Of the thousands of molecules that are the subject of study, few drugs survive the clinical phases. Therefore, a paradigm shift is required in research with the aim of reducing time and optimizing the processes of obtaining new, more effective and safe medications, taking into account the needs and individual characteristics of patients, within the framework of Medicine. Customized Precision. In the words of the managing director of the Roche Institute Foundation, Consuelo Martín de Dios, “pharmacological research is evolving from a traditional approach, aimed at the discovery and development of medicines for global patient populations, towards a research model, aimed at subpopulations. specific, stratified based on biomarkers, in which new innovative and adaptive clinical trial designs make it possible to improve efficiency in drug development and research.”

The development of Precision Translational Pharmacology aims to address the problems of translating basic and preclinical research into the clinic in order to achieve greater efficiency in the entire drug discovery and development process and, ultimately, the adequate implementation of Personalized Precision Medicine. According to the coordinator of the report and professor of Pharmacology at the University of Santiago de Compostela and coordinator of the BioFarma Research group, Dr. Mabel Loza, “the convergence of the development of omics sciences, together with technological and computational advances, “It is allowing us to generate large amounts of information about diseases and the factors that affect their development and evolution.” As she points out, these advances are contributing significantly to important changes in the way pharmacological research is done, “from the initial identification of the therapeutic target, to the generation and exploitation of real-life data.”

