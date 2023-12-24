Persson, Jenny – Cancer cell adaptive program in initiation of metastatic growth in distant organs and novel therapeutic strategies

#Persson #Jenny #Cancer #cell #adaptive #program #initiation #metastatic #growth #distant #organs #therapeutic #strategies

Background

Over 90% of cancer-related deaths are due to cancer spreading. It is when cancer cells take over and change the function of normal tissue in distant organs, leading to organ failure and death. Cancer spread and growth from original tissues to distant organs may be due to new genetic changes in tumor cells and also in the tissue environment around tumor cells. However, it is still unknown which tumor adaptive programs enable cancer cells to grow in distant organs. There are currently no effective methods and treatments that can predict and treat the spread of cancer.

Description

In this study, we will focus on prostate cancer and also breast cancer. 1. Identify and develop biomarkers that can predict the risk of cancer spreading already at the time of earlier cancer diagnosis. 2. Study how cancer cell-specific factors and signaling molecules from tumor-associated cells can contribute to initiation and metastatic growth in vital organs, leading to organ failure and mortality. 3. Explore and validate the therapeutic drug candidates that target cancer cells and cancer-associated cells in order to improve tailored treatment targeting cancer metastases.

Goal

In this study, we will focus on the following specific goals: 1. Identify gene expression and protein expression signatures/patterns in cancer cells and in immune cells from primary tumor and metastases of prostate cancer. 2. Study the role of cancer cell-specific factors and signaling molecules from tumor-associated immune cells in the initiation of metastatic growth. 3. Explore and validate the therapeutic drug candidates that target cancer spread to improve treatment against cancer metastases. Our research will contribute to new information and the development of new targeted therapies for the treatment of fatal cancer.