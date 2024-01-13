Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat live scores, updates, temperature, weather, heat, drinks break, team news, Josh Inglis, Michael Neser

#Perth #Scorchers #Brisbane #Heat #live #scores #updates #temperature #weather #heat #drinks #break #team #news #Josh #Inglis #Michael #Neser

The Perth Scorchers are 3-36 from 6 overs after winning the bat flip against the Brisbane Heat at Optus Stadium, with Josh Inglis (3) and Laurie Evans (1) at the crease.

The Schorchers lost two early wickets in the power play with openers Stephen Eskinazi and Sam Whiteman sent back to the pavilion in sweltering conditions in Perth.

MATCH CENTRE: Scorchers vs Heat live scores, stats

TEAMS

Scorchers: Stephen Eskinazi, Sam Whiteman, Aaron Hardie (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Laurie Evans, Cooper Connolly, Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris

Heat: Josh Brown, Matthew Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Nathan McSweeney (c), Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Mitch Swepson, Matt Kuhnemann , Max Bryant

Officials: Nathan Johnstone (field), Bruce Oxenford (field), Troy Penman (third), Jamie Thomas (fourth), Bob Stratford (match referee)

LIVE BLOG:

MATCH PREVIEW

The Perth Scorchers host the Brisbane Heat on Saturday afternoon in a game that is sure to test both playing groups, with temperatures forecast to go beyond 40 degrees.

The Scorchers won the bat flip and will bat first.

The Scorchers dismissed suggestions the game could be moved or even abandoned given the extreme weather forecast, with the Bureau of Meteorology tipping a high of 41 degrees.

The Heat enter Saturday’s game still undefeated and five points on top of the standings, having only just faced Perth on Wednesday in a match-up they won by 23 runs.

This time around it will be played in the Scorchers’ backyard, which is a significant advantage given Perth is yet to lose a game at Optus Stadium this season.