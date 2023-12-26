Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades, live updates, score, stream, start time, teams, Big Bash Cricket

#Perth #Scorchers #Melbourne #Renegades #live #updates #score #stream #start #time #teams #Big #Bash #Cricket

The Perth Scorchers have extended their unbeaten streak to nine matches despite a batting collapse against the Melbourne Renegades at Optus Stadium on Tuesday night.

Despite at one stage being on 3-157, the Scorchers ended up all out for 162, giving the Renegades hope of an upset victory.

Instead, some bad luck for Jake Fraser-McGurk and not enough helpers for Shaun Marsh led to a meek Renegades showing, as the Scorchers suffocated their opponents at the crease in front of a record BBL Boxing Day crowd of 42,226.

MATCH RECAP

The Renegades won the toss and elected to bowl.

It proved a shrewd move early on, as the underdogs dismissed the opening pair inside nine balls.

Zak Crawley was first to depart after being caught off Tom Rogers, while Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismissed Cooper Connolly for a duck.

The Scorchers did a great job to steady the ship, with Aaron Hardie and Josh Inglis combining to forge a strong partnership that got them back on track.

Inglis at one stage made 24 runs off six balls as he began to open up and strike boundaries at will.

He brought up his half century off 33 balls as he continued to build a healthy total for the Scorchers.

Inglis’ knock came to an end at 64 off 44 after a brain fade delivered Tom Rogers the vital scalp.

Aaron Hardie brought up his half century shortly after before being dismissed shortly after.

From there, the Renegades rallied in stunning fashion, with brilliant fielding and bowling putting the Scorchers on their heels.

Wickets began to fall at a rapid rate and the run rate plummeted in what Ian Smith dubbed an “absolutely staggering” passage of the match.

That spell saw the Scorchers go from 3-157 to all out for 162.

The Renegades started slowly with the bat, but de Kock started to build into the innings.

It was brought to a swift end soon after by Morris, however, sending him walking for 27 runs in a big breakthrough for the Scorchers.

Some significant bad luck came for Jake Fraser-McGurk, when a deviation off the boot of Andrew Tye hit the youngster’s stumps as he left his crease.

Another significant moment came in the 10th over, but this time it was the Renegades benefitting, with Cooper Connolly dropping a regulation catch of Shaun Marsh.

A potential partnership with Joe Clarke fell by the wayside as Clarke skied a ball and was dismissed for 32, visibly frustrated as he came from the pitch.

Marsh brought up his half-century soon after, but was dismissed before he reached 60 in a significant blow for the Renegades.

Wickets began to fall quickly and the run rate flattened out as the Scorchers took complete control of the game.

Recap via the blog below!

