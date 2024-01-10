Peru decrees a state of emergency and deploys the Armed Forces to the northern border due to the crisis in Ecuador

#Peru #decrees #state #emergency #deploys #Armed #Forces #northern #border #due #crisis #Ecuador

The unprecedented wave of terror registered in Ecuador led the Peruvian government of Dina Boluarte to decree a state of emergency in the north of the country.

As Agencia EFE details, the deployment was confirmed by the president of the Council of Ministers of Peru, Alberto Otárola, after an urgent meeting on Tuesday night with various members of the cabinet.

Along with indicating that the Peruvian president made “a call for calm, for tranquility” to the inhabitants of Pura and Tumbes, near the border with Ecuador, Otárola announced the “immediate trip of the Ministers of Defense (Jorge Chávez ) and Interior (Víctor Torres) to Tumbes so that they can coordinate protection actions on the ground.”

Specifically, the Armed Forces will help strengthen the surveillance tasks of the National Police (PNP) in the north. It should be noted that Ecuador and Peru share more than 1,500 kilometers of border.

Meanwhile, from the Interior they reported through social networks that 50 troops from the Directorate of Special Operations (Diroes) join the 400 police officers who will reinforce security on the border with #Ecuador.

Previously, the Peruvian Foreign Ministry “strongly condemned the acts of violence that occurred today (Tuesday) in Ecuador, which violate the fundamental rights of Ecuadorians and threaten the security of that brother country.”

“The Government of Peru expresses its support for the Government of President Daniel Noboa and for the democratic institutions and stability in Ecuador, wishing for a prompt restoration of peace and security in said country,” the statement detailed.

Ecuador is mired in a serious security crisis as a result of the events reported in the last few hours, where a group of criminals even took over the offices of a television channel while it was broadcasting on the air.

At least a dozen people, including two police officers, have died so far in the wave of violence unleashed by criminal groups, in a country where a state of emergency began to govern.