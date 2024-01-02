Peruvian club among the 10 best in Latin America in 2023, according to statistical portal

The prestigious international statistical portal Sofascore published the ranking of the ten best clubs Latin Americans of the 2023 season and a single peruvian team appears in this list.

Through its official X account (exTwitter), the aforementioned portal indicated that they have put together their list based on an average of the individual ratings of each player.

«According to statistics, these were the 10 best Latin American clubs of 2023! In the case of equipment, the Notes Sofascore “They do not take into account the overall performance of each one, but rather it is an average between the individual ratings of each player,” Sofascore indicated in its publication.

PERUVIAN CLUB IN THE TOP TEN OF LATIN AMERICAN CLUBS

This ‘top ten’ is led by América with a score of 7.02 (Mexico), followed by River Plate (Argentina) with 6.97, Monterrey (Mexico) with 6.96, Palmeiras (Brazil) with 6.95 and the current champion of the Copa Sudamericana, LDU from Quito (Ecuador) with 6.94.

The list is completed by Talleres (Argentina) with 6.94, Estudiantes (Argentina) with 6.92, Huachipato (Chile) with 6.91, Fluminense (Brazil) with 6.90 and Sporting Cristal (Peru) also with 6.90.

