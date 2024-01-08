Peruvian National Team: Fabrizio Roca and the truth about the U-23 call-up | Pre-Olympic | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

#Peruvian #National #Team #Fabrizio #Roca #truth #U23 #callup #PreOlympic #FOOTBALLPERUVIAN

While the Peruvian Under-23 Team continues to work at the facilities of the National Sports Village (Videna), news came as a surprise to many and this Sunday it was confirmed by the person involved. It happens that rumors arose about the dismissal of Fabrizio Roca from the squad that will be in the 2024 Pre-Olympic, so the forward came out to explain what happened so that he was no longer considered by José Guillermo del Solar.

In dialogue with Space Rosado, the Sport Boys footballer said that for now he has been working differently due to a small discomfort, but he clarified that that was not the reason why he was left aside for the tournament that will be played in Venezuela. Likewise, he mentioned that the technical command did not give him the reasons.

“I feel good physically. I am with the ‘professes’, working differently because I just arrived and I felt discomfort, but it was here. I saw from many places that because of my physical appearance they had taken me away, the teacher (‘Chemo’ del Solar) and the people there will have their reasons as to why they took me away,” said the 21-year-old footballer.

The reason why Fabrizio Roca came out to speak was because rumors about a possible injury began on social networks, something that he ruled out. Of course, far from being discouraged by this situation, he maintained that now he will focus on the preseason with Sport Boys and wished success to his teammates from the ‘Blanquirroja’ U-23.

“I have seen on the networks how much there is talk about my withdrawal, it is very sad for me. I am in concentration. Sport Boys is the first thing I think about. I hope the boys and the team do well. We are Peru,” said the forward, who in November of last year renewed with the ‘Misilera’ until 2025.

As for the ‘Bicolor’, last Saturday they added a new friendly preparation thinking about the Pre-Olympic that begins on January 20 – and will end on February 11 -, where they beat Alianza Lima 1-0 with a score from Bassco Soyer. ‘Chemo’ del Solar drew several conclusions from this duel and will surely work on it in the remainder before the trip to Venezuela.

Fabrizio Roca will now focus on the preseason with Sport Boys. (Photo: Peruvian National Team)

Peru group in the U-23 Olympic Pre-Olympic

It must be taken into account that the Peruvian U-23 National Team will play all its matches at the Polideportivo Misael Delgado stadium, located in the city of Valencia, one of the most populated in the state of Carabobo. In that sense, the first match will be on Sunday, January 21 against Chile from 3:00 pm (all the data stated in this note will be with the time zone of Peru), in another edition of the Pacific Classic. Because it is our debut, we are forced to add three against a direct rival.

Subsequently, on Wednesday the 24th we will face Argentina (6:00 pm), one of the favorites to take Group B and qualify for the final quadrangular where the two qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be defined. The third match will be against Paraguay, on Saturday the 27th starting at 3:00 pm; Finally, the closing of this stage will be against Uruguay, on Tuesday, January 30, also from 3:00 pm. Give it your all, guys!

