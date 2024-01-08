Peruvian national team: Jorge Fossati, his agenda, meetings and day-to-day life after his arrival in Lima to lead the Bicolor | FPF | Agustín Lozano | Solar Chemo | SPORTS-TOTAL

#Peruvian #national #team #Jorge #Fossati #agenda #meetings #daytoday #life #arrival #Lima #lead #Bicolor #FPF #Agustín #Lozano #Solar #Chemo #SPORTSTOTAL

OPINION: “The millionaire failures of Cueva and Zambrano scared those leaders who believe they were living in the nineties”

What will be your first steps in Videna and what is known about the plan scheduled until Wednesday, the day of the formal conference? The first thing is that Fossati will meet with the FPF Board of Directors on Tuesday morning and possibly, he will have a private talk with Agustín Lozano, president of the federation. There is no public agenda but DT has learned that the idea is to finalize details about the rivals for the double date of friendlies in Europe. For Fossati it is important to measure himself “against the best possible teams,” according to a source inside Videna. In that sense, the only thing that is known is that the rivals would be two countries with a World Cup presence in recent editions.

The new national team coach also has a comprehensive commitment to national football: part of this week’s agenda will include a meeting with Chemo del Solar and his coaching staff, in charge of directing the Under 23s, which already has rivals in the Venezuelan Pre-Olympic (debut with Chile on the 21st at 3 pm in Carabobo) and who would be joined by a member of the Fossati staff, possibly Leonardo Martins, his first assistant.

How can Fossati thought be understood today? Perhaps this statement on the radio program “Voices of Football” is key to deciphering what idea he comes with: recovering spirits and rescuing ALL possible players. “It could be almost impossible at this point, with several games already played and you are last. Obviously it would be little less than a utopia, but in these conditions it is not easy either. I believe that it is possible, that there are chances, and we are going to have the Copa América to work on and that makes me very excited because it will be the time that we did not have until now,” he said. And this message beyond the DNI: “I don’t care if he is 14 or 42, what matters to me is that he shows on a first division field that he is ready to play for the national team.”

Jorge Fossati was chosen as the best coach of League 1 2023.

The week will close for Fossati like this: attend La Tarde Celeste next Sunday the 14th, 4 pm, when Cristal faces Católica de Chile at the National Stadium and then, on Monday the 15th, witness La Noche Blanquiazul in which Alianza Lima presents to his new team against Once Caldas in the same colossus.