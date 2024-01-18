Peruvian National Team | Schedule of the U-23 with a view to the debut in the Venezuela 2024 Pre-Olympic | Sports | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

#Peruvian #National #Team #Schedule #U23 #view #debut #Venezuela #PreOlympic #Sports #FOOTBALLPERUVIAN

The race towards the Paris 2024 Olympic Games begins. This Saturday, January 20, the Venezuela 2024 Pre-Olympic begins, where the ten South American delegations will look for one of the two places to be in the Olympic event. Precisely, the Peruvian U-23 National Team traveled last Tuesday to add work in ‘plain’ lands and thus be ready for their debut, which is scheduled for this Sunday the 21st. What is the agenda of the national team?

The red and white’s schedule of activities was shared through the ‘bicolor’ social networks. According to this, those led by José Guillermo del Solar will have training sessions until Saturday, January 20. These works will be carried out from 9:30 am at the facilities of the Puerto Cabello Academy, a club in the First Division of Venezuela.

That same Saturday, the national delegation will visit the Misael Delgado stadium, where the duel against the Chilean team will take place the next day. The recognition of the field will take place starting at 5:00 pm, after lunch and rest for the team at the concentration hotel in Carabobo.

Sunday the 21st will be the starting point for the ‘Chemo’ cast, as that day they will play against ‘La Roja’ from 4:00 pm (3:00 pm, Peruvian time) at the Misael Delgado. The transmission of said match can be followed through the official media of the Peruvian Football Federation, while you will find the incidents and minute by minute in Depor.

Schedule of the Peruvian Under-23 National Team for the start of the Pre-Olympic. (Photo: @SeleccionPeru)

An important fact is that the national coach’s team has not stopped working since training started in December. The players even had sessions on December 25 of last year and January 1, with the aim of arriving prepared for this competition, where they will compete against Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, for Group B.

The words of the protagonists

Although the responsibility for giving a good performance in the Pre-Olympic is present throughout the entire team, it is also important to remain calm and trust in the work they did at the Videna facilities. This was announced by Alessandro Burlamaqui, before leaving for Venezuelan lands.

“We have to trust ourselves, work and give the best version of the team. We will try to leave Peru at the top and ask the fans to support us,” said the CF Intercity Sant Joan d’Alacant midfielder. Furthermore, he confessed to Radio Ovación: “I have a lot of desire, a lot of ambition, with a lot of faith in the group to give the best, nothing is impossible.”

The one who also spoke before entering the airport was Emilio Saba, Carlos A. Mannucci’s full back. The defender said that they will look for a ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, since they are focused on achieving it. “Concentrated on what will be the Pre-Olympic. It is an important challenge for us not only collectively but individually. “We are going to give everything for this shirt,” he told the same media.

Those summoned from Peru for the U-23 Olympic Pre-Olympic

Goalkeepers: Jefferson Nolasco (Scientist), Jheferson Rodríguez (University) and Diego Romero (University).

Defenders: Erick Noriega (United Traders), Julinho Astudillo (University), Alejandro Posito (Sporting Cristal), Rafael Lutiger (Sporting Cristal), Brian Arias (Alliance Lima), Emilio Saba (Carlos A. Mannucci), Anderson Villacorta (Miners of Zacatecas), Matthias Llontop (Carlos A. Mannucci) and Marco Huaman (Lima Alliance).

Midfielders: Alessandro Burlamaqui (Intercity), Eslyn Correa (Cusco FC), Ian Wisdom (Sporting Cristal), Adrián Ascues (Sporting Cristal), Álvaro Rojas (Universitario), Francesco Flores (César Vallejo) and Bassco Soyer (Alianza Lima).

Forwards: Juan Pablo Goicochea (Libre), Guillermo Larios (Alianza Atlético), Diether Vásquez (Mineros Zacatecas) and Víctor Guzmán (Alianza Lima).

Fixture of Peru in the U-23 Pre-Olympic

MATCHDATETIMESTADIUM AND VENUEPeru vs. Chile01/21/243:00 pmMisael Delgado Sports Center (Valencia, Carabobo)Peru vs. Argentina01/24/246:00 pmMisael Delgado Sports Center (Valencia, Carabobo)Paraguay vs. Peru27/01/243:00 pmMisael Delgado Sports Center (Valencia, Carabobo)Uruguay vs. Peru01/30/243:00 pmMisael Delgado Sports Center (Valencia, Carabobo)

