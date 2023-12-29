Peruvian national team: Son of Ricardo Gareca reacted surprisingly to the officialization of Jorge Fossati as coach of Peru

#Peruvian #national #team #Son #Ricardo #Gareca #reacted #surprisingly #officialization #Jorge #Fossati #coach #Peru

Robertino Gareca, son of ‘Tigre’, had a surprising reaction after the announcement of Jorge Fossati as coach of the Peruvian team.

Son of Ricardo Gareca reacted to the officialization of Jorge Fossati | Photo: Peru – Peñarol

The FPF made official the arrival of Jorge Fossati as the new coach of the Peruvian team. The 71-year-old Uruguayan strategist will have the tough mission of lifting the Bicolor on their way to the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, the United States and Canada and doing a good job in the 2024 Copa América.

The FPF confirmed the news on all its digital platforms and what caught the attention of the fans the most was the ‘like’ of one of the sons of Ricardo Gareca, former coach of the Peruvian team, on Instagram. We refer to Robertino Garecaone of the first-born of ‘Tigre’, who reacted to the publication.

Robertino Gareca “liked” the FPF announcement by Jorge Fossati

This act occurs after various statements where the ‘Tigre’ indicated that he had felt immense affection for this country and that his plans were to continue as strategist for the ‘Bicolor’.

However, this publication not only aroused the immediate reaction of the son of ‘Tigre’, but also of young values ​​​​that will be very useful for Jorge Fossati if he considers it so. This is the case of the footballers Bassco Soyer, Oliver Sonne, among others.

Who is Robertino Gareca?

Robertino Gareca is the youngest of Ricardo’s children. He is a Talleres fan and studied Physical Education. He worked in the Vélez Sarsfield training camps and also carried out his practical professions in the technical command of the FPF when his father was coach of the Peruvian team. He traveled with the Bicolor to the 2021 Copa América and the playoff against Australia in Qatar.

Robertino Gareca with his father when he was presented as coach of Vélez Sarsfield.

When will Jorge Fossati be presented as coach of Peru?

Jorge Fossati was announced as coach of Peru and his presentation will take place on January 10 at the Videna facilities. The Uruguayan will give his first press conference alongside President Agustín Lozano and director Juan Carlos Oblitas.

Jorge Fossati’s challenges with Peru for 2024

The Jorge Fossati’s agenda will be recharged for all of 2024: They will face international friendly matches against rivals from Europe, they will participate in the Copa América in the United States and they will have to play 6 Qualifying matches, this being the biggest challenge for the strategist in charge of the ‘Bicolor’.

Jorge Fossati will have his third experience in national teams

Let us remember that Jorge Fossati has already coached two teams before: Uruguay (2004-2005) and Qatar (2016-2017). With none of them he was able to qualify for a World Cup, so he hopes to achieve it in the last stage of his career.

