Peruvian Sub 23 team | “Diego Romero can be the successor of Pedro Gallese”: UnoxUno in the feat of Chemo del Solar’s Peru against Chile in the 2024 Pre-Olympic | Franchesco Flores | Burlamaqui | SPORTS-TOTAL

ANALYSIS: Did Jairo earn a position? Is Celi more than Pérez Guedes? Is a U better than 2023? Line by line, the answers after La Noche Crema

With an immense Diego Romero making four saving saves, a defense of three center backs and two wingers dedicated to the mark, a midfielder commanded by the heart of Alessandro Burlamaqui and an attack with a lot of dedication; Peru added its first three points.

“I want the most, I think Peru has not qualified for the Olympic Games since 1960. What I want is one thing and what we can do is another,” Chemo said in one of his last conferences. The coach crossed the i’s, but also showed total confidence in a team that he knows very well, with whom he worked morning, afternoon and night, on December 25 and January 1. All united by a single goal.

The goal was scored by Franchesco Flores after a great individual play. The pass was given to him by Guillermo Larios. It was one of the very few arrivals from Peru to the rival goal. We have nothing left over, but what we have is enough. Peru defeated the classic rival and started the Pre-Olympic on the right foot. And at DT we analyze, together with four specialists, the white and red triumph.

PERUVIAN GOOOOL! 🇵🇪 ➡️ Diether Vásquez held on for Franchesco Flores, he hooked and finished to score 1-0 for Peru 🇵🇪 🆚 Chile 🇨🇱 for date 1 of Group B 🎙 @MauricioTrivio – Jorge Pellicer#PreOlympicInDSPORTS | #CONMEBOLPreolímpico pic.twitter.com/B9me0shHei — DSports (@DSports) January 21, 2024

REPORT: What awaits Chemo’s Sub 23 in the Pre-Olympic without its figures

Chemo del Solar’s 3-5-2

Chemo more than anyone knows the strengths and weaknesses of his boys. That’s why he tried the 3-5-2 in the previous friendlies. And he also put it into practice in his debut at the Pre-Olympic. “It is a scheme that is being used a lot in our country lately. Counting on the experience of Lutiger, Noriega and a young Villacorta, they managed to maintain a good defensive order and it would not be a surprise if that starting line continues to be used for the next duels. Especially because it is an approach with which this team is showing that it also knows how to take the risk of constantly seeking to get closer to the area and has the resources to do so with support from the wings,” explains Gianina Gonzales, Ovación journalist and scout.

“As far as transitions are concerned, there is good attack-defense withdrawal and that is also where this type of system benefits you, the zonal marking. The match with Argentina is going to be more intense than this one, and the figures that Chemo has have managed to deliver today, but in terms of physical wear and tear that could be the “Achilles heel” of this team,” he adds.

For Víctor Zaferson, a renowned Peruvian scout, “all systems work, they serve, they are useful as long as they have the players to apply them. The system does not win games. “The players are always moving.”

Capture DSports.

“Romero can become Gallese’s successor”

He made four saves to become one of Peru’s figures against Chile. Diego Romero, the goalkeeper that the ‘U’ prefers to continue keeping in the shadows, was the savior of Chemo del Solar’s team. When the Bicolor resisted the rival attacks, Romero appeared to keep the zero in his goal.

“He can become Pedro Gallese’s successor without any doubt. He has all the conditions,” Daniel Kanashiro, a Peruvian journalist who narrated the match for DirecTV, tells us. “But for that to happen he has to go abroad, here in League 1 he would surely stagnate. He was the great figure of the party. I hope this Pre-Olympic serves to show himself and that he can emigrate,” he added.

Diego Romero made 4⃣ saves and was key in the victory of @SeleccionPeru in his debut for the #CONMEBOLPreolímpico! 🧤🔝#CreeEnGrande pic.twitter.com/3qMv7vtKcf — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) January 21, 2024

“I’m not surprised by his level. Playing international tournaments with Universitario he did very well. The pressure does not weigh him down,” Zaferson noted. Romero, at 22 years old, has 21 games in League 1 and saved two games in the last Copa Sudamericana. It was against Corinthians from Brazil. And despite the defeat, he had an outstanding performance.

In front of the cream goalkeeper stood Emilio Saba as a winger on the right, Anderson Villacorta, Erik Noriega and Rafael Lutiger as three centre-backs, and Mathias Llontop, who was sent off for a double yellow, as a winger on the left. The five were applied on the mark, trying to leave the least amount of space for the Chilean attackers.

“It has been a long time since I saw a defense so clear in ideas and concepts of what the coach asked for. Good in the aerial game and in individual crossings. I was pleasantly surprised by Noriega. The defensive function in this Under 23 team starts from having a solid Romero to complement with a defense with a good understanding of how not to complicate life unnecessarily as we are used to,” analyzed Kanashiro.

HUGE GOALKEEPER! 🔥 ➡️ Romero stretched like an octopus to avoid the fall of his fence, after Damián Pizarro’s shot in Peru’s 0-0 draw 🇵🇪 🆚 Chile 🇨🇱 for date 1 of Group B 🎙 @MauricioTrivio – Jorge Pellicer#PreOlympicInDSPORTS | #CONMEBOLPreolímpico pic.twitter.com/vTomwuFmKn — DSports (@DSports) January 21, 2024

LOOK: Peru beat Chile in its debut for the under 23 Olympic Pre-Olympic

The heart of Burlamaqui

Alessandro Burlamaqui is the only one of the team who plays in Europe. In the Intercity of Spain, which plays in the third division. He was recently at Valencia. And in the field he showed everything he wanted. If he had to assume the leadership of a midfielder willing to fight at a physical disadvantage.

“Peru made an effort to try to compete and competed. He resisted. He lacked football in the middle of the field. What he removed, blocked and friction was more than what he created. And in that friction the one who stood out was Burlamaqui from his leadership, from his ability to position himself well and to understand the game well. Rojas and Ascues collaborated but did not associate well. In the second half Flores came on and did refresh, when Chile was already playing and launched the attack. Flores came in very well to paint their faces. In any case, the game resists him first, saves him and ends up winning,” said Ricardo Montoya, journalist for Liga 1 Max.

Montoya also revealed that Burlamaqui was offered to four League 1 teams (Alianza Lima, Universitario, Cristal and Melgar), but none of them opted for him, for his youth, for the dedication he showed in every ball played against Chile.

The attack with spare parts

Peru began the actions with Víctor Guzmán, a 17-year-old ‘9’ from Alianza Lima. Although his work, according to the analysis of journalist Fernando Egúsquiza, “was more exhausting, but not transcendent.” “In the first half we couldn’t see much of him because Peru didn’t have any chances to shoot on goal. Neither Adrián Ascues nor Diether Vásquez played much for him.”

“It was different with Goicochea because it seems to me that the changes Chemo made worked well for him. The case of Flores and Larios who entered very well and accompanied Goicochea very well. Although I think Guzmán will continue in the starting eleven because he is the coach’s chosen one.”

Chemo will have the arduous task of putting the best attack against Argentina this Wednesday, January 24. The ‘Albiceleste’ has just drawn 1-1 against Paraguay, leaving many doubts regarding its performance, and it could be the perfect opportunity for the Bicolor to achieve another historic victory.

—