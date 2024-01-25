Peruvian Sub 23 team | With Diego Romero and Erick Noriega it is not enough: line by line of Peru’s defeat against Argentina in the Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifiers | SPORTS-TOTAL

#Peruvian #team #Diego #Romero #Erick #Noriega #line #line #Perus #defeat #Argentina #Paris #Olympic #Qualifiers #SPORTSTOTAL

Name by name, Argentina can paint the face of anyone in this Pre-Olympic that is being played in Valencia, Venezuela. Valentini and Barcos, both teammates of Luis Advíncula in Boca Juniors, have already played in a Copa Libertadores final. Pablo Solari is the next gem that River Plate will sell to European football. And Thiago Almada wins filming in this Under 23 team after having become world champion with Leo Messi in Qatar 2022.

Ours, on the other hand, are moved and motivated by pride. “This is not over,” declared captain Saba at the end of the match when his breathing was labored due to fatigue from the match. Chemo’s team, which gave a blow in the debut against Chile, does not have an ounce to spare, but it has the heart to stand on the field. To endure and surprise. To shout that he is in the Pre-Olympic with the desire to leave his life on the field. However, he is not enough.

Accused of being inexperienced, of always innocent movements, the product of a minor tournament in which the matches end 10-0, the Peruvian Under 23 teams not only did not qualify for the Olympic Games in 64 years, but since the 90s they became Lima from fifth place down and except for that one in 2000 in which Pizarro scored 5 goals and was a duo with Lobatón, they gave up quickly and seemed to lack even that which should touch us all, at some point: luck.

Argentina achieved its first victory in group B after defeating Peru (2-0) in the U-23 Pre-Olympic Tournament. (Photo: AFP)

Ours ended when Álvaro Rojas knocked down Colo Barcos and Almada changed the penalty for a goal (53′). The rest was control from Argentina and desperation from Peru. Gondou entered at 84′ and three minutes later made it 2-0. Curtain down. Paraguay is the next stop.

Bow and defense

The last image of the first half may be the summary of this surprisingly tough Peru: Erick Noriega and Diego Romero, first center back and goalkeeper, go to halftime talking something, breathing deeply, releasing their nerves with applause for their teammates. Without using pyrotechnics or excessive flattery, they remind us of the first Zambrano, the one who left Cantolao for Germany, and the first Gallese, the one who gave guarantees in the arch of a San Martín always the protagonist.

Huamán does not give guarantees of a clean exit; less when he had to face Almada and Solari one on one, and he was conditioned from the 38th minute by a yellow card. On the other hand, Villacorta did not have a good time when he faced Medina and Barco. Argentina was no steamroller, but Peru couldn’t compete on fitness.

Peru vs. Argentina in the U-23 Pre-Olympic match. (Photo: EFE)

/ RAYNER PENA R

It was noticed when Lutiger, once again, left the playing field due to injury. He missed the last 15 minutes and left his place to Astudillo who was infected by Noriega’s spirit and left good passages towards the end of the game.

Steering wheel

They expect a lot from Álvaro Rojas at Universitario, Jorge Fossati told El Comercio in the backstage of the interview after becoming champion of League 1. The current coach of the national team in November 2023 saw his projection among the players of the cream reserve . For that reason and more, we should not bury him after the penalty he committed yesterday against Valentín Barco.

In that 4-3-3 that Chemo del Solar proposes, Emilio Saba (22 years old) is the one who runs the most on the right wing. He associates with Burlamaqui, looks for Goicochea, supports Villacorta. There’s a reason he wears and sweats the captain’s ribbon. On the other hand, Alessandro Burlamaqui plays a different intensity. His European formation is as noticeable as his deficiency in sustaining play when the ball passes through his feet.

Emilio Saba is the current captain of the Peruvian Under-23 National Team. (Photo: Peruvian National Team)

Attack

Questioning an attack that almost didn’t reach the opposing goal would be nonsense. Between Diether Vásquez (24), Juan Pablo Goicochea (4) and Guillermo Larios (56) they have 84 games for their clubs, and only 7 goals (5 Larios and 2 Vásquez). ‘Goico’ attended the Pre-Olympic without a defined team after his formation in Alianza Lima.

The road to Paris has two more challenges: Paraguay and Uruguay. Both teams played 4-3 yesterday with a Guaraní comeback. And although the chances are intact in the confidence of the squad, the best thing that will happen to this team led by Chemo will be the international filming necessary to continue growing.

