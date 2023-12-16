Peruvian team | Peña revealed what he said to Gareca when he took him out of Russia 2018: “I want you to leave me and go” | Sports

#Peruvian #team #Peña #revealed #Gareca #Russia #leave #Sports

After being left out of Russia 2018, Sergio Peña said that his relationship with Gareca remained on good terms. Photo: LR composition/Fabrizio Oviedo.

Russia 2018 It was an episode that will remain in the memory of the Peruvian team due to the great excitement that was experienced in the country. However, whoever does not remember this World Cup with such happiness is Sergio Peña, as he had to leave his place so that Paolo Guerrero completes the list of the 23 summoned. How did he react when Gareca told him that he was not going to be part of the biggest football party?

Sergio Peña and the tense situation he experienced when Gareca removed him from Russia 2018

Months prior to Russia 2018, the Peruvian fans were happy for two reasons: Peru was going to be part of the 32 teams in the World Cup and the TAS had suspended the sanction against Paolo Guerrero, who was authorized to play for the Bicolor. However, the inclusion of the ‘Predator’ meant that one had to leave. The chosen one was Sergio Peña.

Precisely, during an interview with Jesús Alzamora, the midfielder recalled this difficult moment in his career and revealed how he reacted when Gareca He informed her that she was not going to be on the final list. “He went to the room, closed the door and sat down. As soon as he entered, I remember telling him that I already knew what he had come for and he told me why he didn’t count on me. He asked me if I was angry and I told him: ‘The only thing I What I want is for you to leave me alone and go,'” he said.

Along the same lines, Peña stated that he never felt outside the team until ‘Tigre’ came to his room to tell him. Although it was a stage that affected him, the 28-year-old midfielder stressed that his relationship with the Argentine was always the best.

Sergio Peña on the comparisons between Juan Reynoso and Ricardo Gareca

Days before Juan Reynoso left the Peruvian team, Sergio Peña spoke about the bad moment that the Bicolor is going through. In this regard, the Malmo player from Sweden demanded that no comparisons be made between Gareca’s successful process and ‘Cabezón’.

“He is a totally different coach from Ricardo, what happens is that he is compared to him and each coach is different. What people want is for what Gareca did to be repeated, but not everyone is going to achieve it “, Peña concluded.