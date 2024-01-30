Peruvian Under 23 team: five names from Chemo del Solar’s team to follow no matter what happens in the Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifiers | SPORTS-TOTAL

#Peruvian #team #names #Chemo #del #Solars #team #follow #matter #Paris #Olympic #Qualifiers #SPORTSTOTAL

With a squad that hides quite well the average age of some Sub 20s called up by Del Solar (Astudillo, Correa or Guzmán, followed by Estudiantes de La Plata), and whose hallmark is the personality, very similar to that of Chemo footballer, the team Sub 23 plays today with Uruguay and defines its life in the Pre-Olympic. If they win, they would reach 6 points and would be one behind the leader, Paraguay. Victory would not be enough for him because he would have to wait to see how the other members of his series do. Peru, as remembered, rests on the final date.

Those who do not rest are their main footballers. They will have to go to their clubs and continue strengthening. They will have to earn minutes – especially Noriega, in Comerciantes Unidos – and why not, try a chance in Jorge Fossati’s next call-ups for the senior team. This is the other inheritance of that process.

Diego Romero, goalkeeper.

Those who follow the U every day in Campo Mar agree: due to size, technique and personality, Romero is the best prospect for post-Gallese national team goalkeeper. He is 22 years old, has played 21 games in three seasons at the U and is crying out for a goal, to the point that Fabián Bustos, his coach at the club, has suggested that there could be an alternation between him and Sebastián Britos, the Uruguayan reinforcement 2024, “thinking in the Cup and the local tournament.” Fossati was full of praise for him, Reynoso already called him to a microcycle once and in the Sub 23 he is one of the four permanent starters for Chemo, along with Noriega, Saba and Burlamaqui. Plastic in his reactions, precise in his serve, Peru has gained a reliable goalkeeper for the future.

Score another save from Diego Romero in the #CONMEBOLPreolímpico! Great reaction to avoid Ronaldo De Jesús’s goal, from @Albirroja 🧤🇵🇪#CreeEnGrande pic.twitter.com/dHa0BB4TdJ — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) January 27, 2024

Erick Noriega, back

The pleasant surprise. Even three journalist friends who work in scouting areas explain that their growth has been absolutely natural. They are not surprised. “He and the best of this Under 23 have to be starters in their clubs this year,” says specialist Víctor Zaferson, almost as a warning. Noriega is Peru’s first back and, along with Romero, the best the team has shown. He is 22 years old, he was converted into a back by Duilio Cisneros – he can also be a midfielder – and he has an interesting training career: Alianza, AELU, UCV, Shimizu S-Pulse Sub 18 of Japan, San Martín. He should be a starter in Comerciantes this 2024. In his departures, he has things from the first Mudo Rodríguez. In his clearance, the vehemence of the best Zambrano. In fact, against Argentina he won 3 heads-up and completed 36 of 41 passes against players who already cost 30 million. Another young man detected by Del Solar for urgent replacement.

¡@Albirroja had opportunities to increase the difference, but @SeleccionPeru prevented him! In this play it was Erick Noriega who saved his goal ⚽️🏆#CreeEnGrande pic.twitter.com/uveeXSXWBM — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) January 27, 2024

Saba, Burlamaqui, Vásquez

Team Captain. One of the first names on Fossati’s list to continue in the Pre-Olympic. Saba is a defender, he can be a right back in a line of 5, and he also already has a career in First Division teams: Melgar, Municipal, UTC and ADT, his club today. In the Pre-Olympic, he has shown, in addition to his confident passing and command skills, a notable solidarity for the brand. Burlamaqui is just as good and silent: he is one of the two “foreigners”, along with Diether Vásquez (from Minero Zacatecas) and they join the list of players who stand out for their tactical discipline. Good teams have rockstars, leaders who harangue but also footballers who follow orders to the letter. Burla is one, from the middle, also marked in the universe of those summoned/invited to the adult team. Vásquez has competition and a mirror, in Grimaldo, Reyna and Piero Quispe.

