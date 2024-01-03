Pesa has taken many turns, but is gaining momentum again. One billion euros of capital will be a matter of time – Business

#Pesa #turns #gaining #momentum #billion #euros #capital #matter #time #Business

That order of the national carrier was worth the equivalent of PLN 330 million and included the delivery of 31 trains produced by the Pesa factory in Bydgoszcz. Almost 12 years later, the same company will deliver further diesel and electric trains, which in turn will run in the colors of the private RegioJet at a speed of up to 200 km/h.

– Few countries have such a large rolling stock industry. Our producers have come a long way and have become an alternative to Western producers – notes Dr. Jakub Majewski, president of the Pro Kolej Foundation, in an interview with Forbes.

The Bydgoszcz plant is located between Zygmunta Augusta Street and the railway tracks leading to the Bydgoszcz Główna station and ul. Witold Pilecki. The complex leads, among others, to: A 19th-century tunnel under the main railway line, the existence of which is often unknown to Bydgoszcz residents. There are also other historical buildings on the factory premises. This is not a coincidence.

Before Pesa was created. Rolling Stock Repair Plant in Bydgoszcz



In July 1851, the Prussian Eastern Railway reached Bydgoszcz – a railway line that ultimately connected Berlin with Königsberg. The section leading from Krzyż was inaugurated personally by the King of Prussia, Frederick William IV. The city on the Brda River also gained the headquarters of the Royal Directorate of the Eastern Railway (including the impressive building from 1889 that still exists today) as well as workshops and repair plants for rolling stock.

After Bydgoszcz returned to Poland in January 1920, the plant continued its operations. The year 1939 did not bring any destruction, and in the following years it was even possible to prevent the export of the surviving devices, first to Germany and later to the USSR. In 1952, the entity adopted the name Zakłady Naprawcze Taboru Kolejowego w Bydgoszczy, commonly associated in the Polish People’s Republic. They repaired steam locomotives, wagons, and later electric trains.

The political transformation brought radical changes. In July 1991, a decision was made: all ZNTKs would be separated from PKP structures. Many times it sounded like a verdict.

ZNTK Bydgoszcz began to repair passenger carriages and trains of the Warsaw Commuter Railway, and even foreign contracts appeared. In 1995, the company was transformed into a joint-stock company of the State Treasury. A year later it goes to national investment funds. The breakthrough year was 1998. The former long-time director handed over the command of ZNTK to Tomasz Zaboklicki. He is an economist by profession, in the company structure he represents the staff on the supervisory board and later joins the management board.

Finally, a management buyout takes place. Eight people employed at ZNTK, including Zaboklicki, he even mortgages his own housesto obtain funds to take control of the company and save it from bankruptcy.

The first Polish diesel train. Too late to save the railway



On August 17, 2001, ZNTK in Bydgoszcz became history and a new company was established in their place: Pojazdy Szynowe Pesa Bydgoszcz. Of course, Tomasz Zaboklicki becomes the president. And it is this that determines the future fate of the entity, which does not abandon repairs and modernization, but now puts the design and construction of new vehicles first. Pesa’s design department is becoming strategic and will be constantly expanded from now on.

The Partner diesel wagon (later Pesa 214M) was the first to premiere. As a side note, it is worth adding that this is the equivalent of the famous Czech motorboats, thanks to which the railways on the Vltava River did not eliminate the network of connections during the transformation period. At the other extreme was Poland, which had only energy-intensive locomotives to which wagons were then attached, and began to close its railways due to the huge costs (of course, the cuts were also made somewhat blindly). Experts indicate that Polish motor wagons appeared too late to save the then railway network in the 1990s.

Polish trams in Moscow and Kiev



Pesa’s offer also included a Euronight class sleeper car, type 306A, and then trams. The latter were an absolute novelty. In 2005, he was the first to trust the Elbląg company from Bydgoszcz. Later Warsaw, Łódź, Gdańsk and Bydgoszcz itself. But it was only the second order from Warsaw in 2010 that really started the production of trams. The city then bought 186 Swings for PLN 1.5 billion. Trams also conquered other Polish cities, as well as foreign markets – first in the Hungarian Szeged, and later they were ordered by Sofia, Moscow and Kiev.

By 2012, Pesa had expanded its offer to include electric (Elf) and diesel multiple units, InterCity category trains (Dart), locomotives and even double-deck trains. The company won tender after tender. Both domestic ones (including PKP Intercity, regional carriers, tram companies in Poland) and foreign ones (finally, it sold vehicles to 11 markets, including Germany and Italy).

Continued growth — and unexpected trouble



Everything seemed to be heading in the right direction. There were even announcements of the construction of metro trains and trains dedicated to high-speed railways (based on Dart). The situation was so good that in 2008 Pesa bought a majority stake in ZNTK Mińsk Mazowiecki.

Meanwhile, already in 2015, the first problems appeared. Delays in the implementation of potentially breakthrough contracts (especially for the supply of diesel Links for the German Deutsche Bahn), failures of new Dart trains for PKP Intercity, and the specter of contractual penalties for failure to meet deadlines led to the disruption of the company’s financial situation.

– Pesa took too many orders, and they were very different contracts, e.g. for double-deck wagons for Koleje Mazowieckie, which it had not produced before. It also built Darts for PKP Intercity. Ultimately, it turned out that the new train platform had no future – says Jakub Madrjas, deputy editor-in-chief of TOR Wydawnictwo, editor of the “Rynek Kolejowy” portal. He adds that if it were mass-produced trains, the situation would be completely different.

Already in 2015 – with revenues of PLN 3.5 billion – the company recorded a loss of PLN 130 million. The end of 2015 was also the moment of settlement of EU funds from the 2007-2013 perspective. Delivery delays could have serious consequences in the form of loss of part of the subsidies by local governments and carriers.

– We worked on a fixed cost, the EU funds in 2016-18 had ended, the new perspective was just getting started, and the company was not flexible – adds the current president of Pesa, Krzysztof Zdziarski, to the above list.

Moreover, when asked about past problems, experts point to the cyclical nature of rolling stock purchases related to EU funds. 2016 and 2017 became quite a challenge for Pesa.

The Polish Development Fund is getting into action



The Polish Development Fund joined in to save the company. He gathered a consortium of banks, led by PKO BP, which in November 2017 granted a loan of PLN 200 million.

– At that moment, PFR’s intervention was the only solution for Pesa. There would probably be no other investor who would invest so much money. A few years earlier, Pesa was reportedly bought by the Czech Skoda for several billion PLN. Meanwhile the owners must have lost their ambition – says Jakub Madryas. – It was not a mistake of stagnation, but excessive ambition – he adds.

The bank loan was a key stage of support. But there were also changes in the Pesa management board. First, in June 2017, Tomasz Zaboklicki ceased to be the company’s president and joined the supervisory board. He was replaced by the current vice-president and general director, Robert Świechowicz. In turn, the latter was replaced in January 2018 by Krzysztof Sędzikowski, an experienced manager who had previously undertaken the rescue of Kompania Węglowa.

And so a key event occurred. The private owners of Pesa decided to sell their shares in the companye. In May 2018, a special agreement with PFR was initialed, and a month later the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection agreed to the transaction. On July 17, 2018, Pesa and PFR finally signed the investment agreement.

Thus, PFR took over 99.8 percent. shares in the company and committed to recapitalize it in the first stage with the amount of PLN 300 million. To date, the total aid has reached PLN 1.5 billion, and the last episode took place in October 2023, when the company was recapitalized with PLN 500 million for further development and increase in production capacity.

“As long as I don’t go out of business.” New owner, new strategy



– From the very beginning, it was important in our strategy that the company would not go out of business – emphasizes Paweł Borys, president of the Polish Development Fund until the end of 2023. And without a doubt, the company has changed its operating philosophy.

– We no longer take everything that is available on the market. We look at our production schedules. We don’t fight on prices either. The best proof is that if we lose or win the tender, it is by a very small difference in price. And it happened in the past that Pesa won with a price even 30 percent lower. – Krzysztof Sędzikowski told Forbes in an interview at the Trako 2019 fair in Gdańsk.

The following year, there was a change of guard and Sędzikowski was replaced as president by Krzysztof Zdziarski, then vice-president of the management board for operations. Previously, he was the president of Unipetrol, a Czech company from the PKN Orlen Group. He still manages Pesa today, and his main task was to prepare a new strategy (first in the 2025+ version, and then 2030+).

Pesa 2.0. It defeated Astom in Romania and treats the Czech Republic as its home market



– Customers appreciated the changes introduced, the significant improvement in the quality of the website and cooperation with Pesa in general. We are regaining a stable and positive reputation among customers due to the innovation and technologies used in our products. We fully compete with vehicles released by market leaders. We often cease to be the second choice for customers – emphasizes Krzysztof Zdziarski.

Successive generations of well-known trains and trams are being created. During the current slowdown caused by the transition from one EU perspective to another, as well as due to the lack of funds from the National Reconstruction Plan, the company is again boldly betting on foreign markets. Currently, half of production is dedicated to export. And Pesa concludes its latest contracts in Romania and the Czech Republic.

The first case involves two contracts with the Romanian Railway Reform Agency. One has already been formally signed. It includes the delivery of 20 electric trains. The second one is being finalized and concerns as many as 62 trains (the contract is worth a record PLN 3 billion). Pesa defeated such powerhouses as Alstom in the tender procedure. The Polish manufacturer has so far only been present on the Romanian market with trams in Cluj-Napoca, Iasi and Craiova.

In turn, the Czech Republic is practically Pesa’s second home market. The latest episode involves further contracts for electric trains with the private carrier RegioJet. They are ultimately intended to serve the Prague-Brno line. Some of the ordered trains are also to be adapted to a speed of 200 km/h, which is new and at the same time a real attempt at developing high-speed trains (is it really worth going in this direction – experts’ opinions are divided here).

Interestingly, the liberalization of the railway market in the Czech Republic, which we are still waiting for in Poland, favors Pesa. The earlier order was completed due to RegioJet winning the tender for local connections in the Ustka Region.

Meanwhile, in 2022, the state-owned Czech Railways concluded a framework agreement with a company from Bydgoszcz for the delivery of up to 160 diesel trains. For now, 76 trains will definitely go to the Vltava. The passengers decided that they would be called Regio Fox (Regio Fox) and would become the successors of the Regio Sharks. One thing should be noticed right away:

– Paradoxically, the diesel rolling stock is an interesting product of Pesa. As part of their pro-climate policy, all large companies have stopped producing this type of vehicles altogether. Meanwhile, there is still no alternative to diesel on the railways. Hydrogen trains are an expensive and still in its infancy technology. A niche has been created that Pesa can develop, notes Dr. Jakub Majewski.

Polish diesel trains – yes, but the future is hydrogen



However, this does not change the fact that the Bydgoszcz-based company also focused on hydrogen. However, at the beginning this drive was used in a shunting locomotive. The first copy was bought by PKN Orlen. The locomotive was a hit at the last Trako fair in Gdańsk, and as part of a special show it traveled from Gdynia to Hel with attached wagons. On the horizon, there is an order for ten units by Polish entities and a dozen or so by foreign entities.

In the longer term, the company also wants to create a passenger train. However, the earliest we will be able to see the prototype will be in 2025. As Pesa’s president points out, the company does not want to compete in the case of hydrogen over the distances that can be covered. Hydrogen – despite the fact that it will probably be one of the fuels of the future – is still too expensive.

Pesa is also trying its hand outside Europe. A unique phenomenon is the contract with Ghana for the supply of diesel trains. Construction of the first two has already started, and the contract also includes an option for 10 additional vehicles. It is certain that the main markets for Pesa will be Poland, the Intermarium countries and the Balkans, Scandinavia, Germany and Italy. This is where further expansion is to take place.

– It was good for Poland that the company was saved. We have retained the jobs and technologies developed at the plant. In addition, there is maintaining competition in the market. In the West, we have a number of examples of state support for strategic companies, emphasizes Jakub Madrjas.

Where is Pesa heading? There are three scenarios in the game – including the stock exchange



What kind of company is Pesa today? – We are a fully commercial company, currently in escrow. Otherwise we would fall over. In our case, however, the thesis that only the state drip keeps us alive is untrue. We are still developing, says Krzysztof Zdziarski.

The order portfolio currently exceeds PLN 10 billion, including orders recently obtained in Romania and the Czech Republic. In 2022, positive consolidated EBITDA amounted to PLN 90.1 million, and according to forecasts this year it is expected to increase to PLN 120 million. Net profit is expected to appear in 2025.

– If the management board does not make mistakes, in 2-3 years we will be talking about a company with capital of well over PLN 1 billion, profits of PLN 200-300 million and revenues of over PLN 3 billion. – enumerates Paweł Borys.

In the even longer term, revenues should reach the symbolic EUR 1 billion. The company will also be helped by alliances with other market players, which was not the case in previous years. One example is the idea to join forces with Newag in a tender for PKP Intercity.

What threats do the Bydgoszcz company and other manufacturers of rolling stock face? Assuming that the European market will remain closed to Chinese companies in practice.

– The challenges include the cyclicality of demand determined by the budgetary possibilities of the public finance sector and the availability of EU funds, including the short time to complete KPO settlements – says Maciej Ziomek, Partner at EY Polska, leader of the transport and infrastructure sector. So the problem may again be the time between the next EU financial perspectives.

– An additional difficulty is the unstable macroeconomic situation. Rolling stock manufacturers are facing a dynamic increase in component prices and labor costs in contrast to the generally rigid prices established as a result of public tenders. This also translates into an increase in the prices of the rolling stock itself, which forces carriers to verify their budgets or investment plans – adds Maciej Ziomek.

There are several scenarios for the future of the company. One is to remain in the PFR Group. The next one is an industry or financial investor. Another possibility is a stock exchange debut. This last idea often appeared in Paweł Borys’ statements. But it will be the new government team that will make decisions. What is certain is that the involvement of the public side helped save the previously private company, which apparently returned to the group of the 10 largest producers of rolling stock in the world. And its vehicles will promote Bydgoszcz and white-red technical thought in several markets.