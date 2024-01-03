Pessimism gains ground on traditional Western optimism

#Pessimism #gains #ground #traditional #Western #optimism

Another study by the Gallup International Association (GIA) states that the world looks to 2024 as a sign of the worst disasters. A nuclear war included.

Most people around the world expect a troubled year in 2024. Eight in ten citizens on all continents fear a possible nuclear war, assessing the risk as moderate or high. Most also expect economic hardship rather than economic prosperity next year, although the peak of economic pessimism has passed with Covid-19.

These are some of the main results of the traditional End of Year survey by the Gallup International Association (GIA), and in Portugal the study was carried out by Intercampus. On the other side of the problems – possibly on the side of the distracted, “a quarter of people around the world hope for a more peaceful 2024”; but “two in five expect the opposite – a more troubled year.

In a statement, the Portuguese side of the survey said that “almost everyone else expects the same as before. So the concerns definitely prevail. A few years ago, for example, the Global Peace Optimism Index revealed almost equal shares of optimists and pessimists. Now, apparently, the war in Ukraine has triggered fears around the world.”

In Ukraine itself, “26% of respondents expect a more peaceful year, 33% – more troubled and 36% – the same. The remaining respondents were unable to respond. In Russia, the quotas are 12% more peaceful, 35% more troubled and 29% the same.”

In general, the West appears concerned. In the opposite corner, there are more countries from the South and East, with examples such as Afghanistan and Indonesia reaching up to 68% shares of positive expectations in terms of peace and war.

“Unfortunately, there is no significant reduction in nuclear fears. Two-fifths of those interviewed now see a high risk of using nuclear weapons. Almost the same proportion of moderate risk assessments and only 14% see no risk. The remaining respondents were unable to respond.”

Just like last year, the majority of US respondents see the risk as moderate. In Russia, attitudes are similar to last year – this time the declared quotas of moderate risk versus high risk quotas are 40% to 20%.

“Two in five respondents around the world expect a better year and one in four expect a worse one. Around 30% expect the same year as the previous one. Countries such as Germany, USA, Russia show some improvement in expectations compared to the end of 2022, although they remain concerned.”

Countries like Iran, for example, are not pessimistic, India is clearly positive and countries in the South, for example, are traditionally optimistic. “Europe, on the contrary, remains not so positive, with the happy exceptions of the Albanian communities. Notably, Saudi Arabia shows 84% ​​positive expectations. In Portugal, 29% of respondents are optimistic about a better year and 44% believe that we will not have a better year”.

Economic expectations also show signs of relief, but they are quite weak. 39% expect a year of more economic difficulties, which is nine points lower than twelve months ago. Expectations of prosperity or, at least, absence of change, on the other hand, indicate some increase, but pessimism still prevails. In Portugal, economic expectations are prosperous for 17% of respondents and pessimistic for 63%. For 19% of respondents it will be the same, the statement also states.

A total of 40,428 people were interviewed globally. In each country, a representative sample of around a thousand men and women were interviewed during October-December 2023, either in person, over the phone or online. The survey’s margin of error is between +3-5% at a 95% confidence level.