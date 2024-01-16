PÉTANQUE – FSBM – Julio Edouard Andrianirina assures the interim

Adrien Julio Edouard Andrianirina is the interim president of the FSBM until 2025.

The second vice-president of the federation, Adrien Julio Edouard Andrianirina will serve as interim president until the next election scheduled for 2025.

Straight towards the end of the tunnel. The Madagascar Boules Sports Federation (FSBM) organized its ordinary and extraordinary General Assembly on Saturday at the Mahamasina Sports Palace. The seven affiliated leagues, namely Analamanga, Vakinankaratra, Haute-Matsiatra, Alaotra-Mangoro, Menabe and Itasy, in the presence of the representative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, attended. It was approved during the meeting that the second vice-president of the federation, Adrien Julio Edouard Andrianirina, takes over as interim president until the end of the mandate of the current management team until 2025, after the suspension of his post as elected president of Amiroudine Andrialemirovason.

“My team’s objective is to lift Madagascar’s heavy sanctions. To achieve this, we should develop and implement development projects, demonstrate good governance and ensure transparency in management,” underlined the interim president, Adrien Julio Edouard Andrianirina. “We are in the process of developing projects which are being finalized,” continues the new boss of the discipline. The latter is none other than the national junior coach for the world championship in Bangkok in November.

License management

The federation will set up the points tournament system as well as a new organization in the management of licenses. The databases of all pétanque players will be centralized with the help of software which will make it possible to establish and permanently update their classification by category. “This will make it easier for us to pre-select bowlers who will be able to follow the grouping before each international competition,” explains Adrien Julio Edouard Andrianirina.

The federation plans to organize this season a dozen points tournaments, the major ones of which are, among others, the Madagascar head-to-head, doubles and triplets championships as well as the Madagascar Cup. Still awaiting validation from the executive committee, the seven leagues should also organize a tournament in turn as part of the popularization of the discipline and the decentralization of competitions. “We are obviously preparing for international competitions. The winning team of the Madagascar Cup scheduled for May will represent the country at the African championship in Morocco in June. And the champion of Madagascar will compete in the world championships in December in Dijon in France,” said the number one of Malagasy pétanque.

Serge Rasanda