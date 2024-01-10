Pete Carroll no longer a head coach

Pete Carroll’s era as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks is over after 14 seasons. As the team from the NFL professional football league announced on Wednesday, the 72-year-old will only work as a consultant for the Seahawks in the future.

On Sunday, Seattle missed the playoffs – but Carroll, the league’s oldest coach, still wanted to continue.

“Pete is the winningest coach in Seahawks history, bringing the city its first Super Bowl triumph and making a tremendous impact on the field and community over the past 14 years,” said team owner Jody Allen. The decision to make a change to the head coaching position was made “with careful consideration for the benefit of the franchise.”

Carroll, who won the Super Bowl against the Denver Broncos with the Seahawks in February 2014, emphasized at the beginning of the week that he wanted to make a new attempt: “I have to do my job better and I have to help my coaches more. It There is a lot of room for improvement.”

Only three NFL coaches have been in office longer than Carroll

Carroll has been a coach in Seattle since 2010. Of the current NFL coaches, only Bill Belichick (New England Patriots/since 2000), Mike Tomlin (Pittsburgh Steelers/since 2007) and John Harbaugh (Baltimore Ravens/since 2008) have been with their teams longer.

After the NFL regular season, Seattle is the fourth team to make a change at the head coaching position. Mike Vrabel (Tennessee Titans), Ron Rivera (Washington Commanders) and Arthur Smith (Atlanta Falcons) were previously released.

