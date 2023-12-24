Pete Davidson cancels series of shows due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’ | Stars

#Pete #Davidson #cancels #series #shows #due #unforeseen #circumstances #Stars

Pete Davidson has canceled his planned comedy shows for the rest of the year. The American comedian canceled a show in New York at the last minute on Friday and the performances for the rest of the year are also canceled. The comedian has not given a reason for the cancellations.

The American TMZ reports that several theaters where Davidson was scheduled to perform report on their website that the shows have been canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances.” Ticketmaster reports that people who bought a ticket will get their money back. Several American media report that they have contacted the comedian’s management, but have not yet received a response.

Earlier this year, Davidson, who worked for the American TV show Saturday Night Live for a long time, also canceled a handful of shows. Then he did that because he had to do community service after being convicted of reckless driving. In September, Davidson said during a performance that he had checked into rehab last summer due to an addiction to ketamine.

Private newsletter

Daily the latest news about the stars and royals.

Also Read:  Prince Archie (4) not happy with gift from mother Meghan | Royals

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

What if your car could have the battery and engine of a Tesla, would you want it?
What if your car could have the battery and engine of a Tesla, would you want it?
Posted on
Epic Games is offering another free game. A hit production just in time for the holidays
Epic Games is offering another free game. A hit production just in time for the holidays
Posted on
Pete Davidson cancels series of shows due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’ | Stars
Pete Davidson cancels series of shows due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’ | Stars
Posted on
Toby Alderweireld saves Antwerp from home defeat against Westerlo
Toby Alderweireld saves Antwerp from home defeat against Westerlo
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News