Pete Davidson cancels series of shows due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’ | Stars

#Pete #Davidson #cancels #series #shows #due #unforeseen #circumstances #Stars

Pete Davidson has canceled his planned comedy shows for the rest of the year. The American comedian canceled a show in New York at the last minute on Friday and the performances for the rest of the year are also canceled. The comedian has not given a reason for the cancellations.

The American TMZ reports that several theaters where Davidson was scheduled to perform report on their website that the shows have been canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances.” Ticketmaster reports that people who bought a ticket will get their money back. Several American media report that they have contacted the comedian’s management, but have not yet received a response.

Earlier this year, Davidson, who worked for the American TV show Saturday Night Live for a long time, also canceled a handful of shows. Then he did that because he had to do community service after being convicted of reckless driving. In September, Davidson said during a performance that he had checked into rehab last summer due to an addiction to ketamine.

Private newsletter

Daily the latest news about the stars and royals.