Petel.bg – news – 5 out of 6 cars in this European country are electric, stop diesel and gasoline

#Petel.bg #news #cars #European #country #electric #stop #diesel #gasoline

YouTube shot

Tesla topped Norway’s 2023 car sales statistics for the third consecutive year, extending its lead over rivals despite the ongoing conflict between the American electric vehicle maker and powerful unions in the Nordic region, reports, citing BTA.

Almost five out of six new cars sold in Norway last year were battery-only, with Tesla’s share of the total market rising to 20.0 percent from 12.2 percent in 2022, data released by in Tuesday.

Overall, the market share of new electric vehicles in Norway has risen to 82.4% in 2023 from 79.3% in 2022, the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV) said, quoted by BNR.

However, Tesla has faced a backlash from unions and pension funds in the Nordic region, as the automaker refused to accept a demand by Swedish mechanics for collective bargaining rights covering wages and other conditions.

As a result, Swedish dockers, truck drivers, postal workers, electricians, cleaners and others are refusing to serve Tesla and have won support from unions in Norway, Denmark and Finland, which are helping to block the import of Tesla cars into Sweden.

Still, there are no signs the conflict is hurting Tesla’s sales in Norway, said Kristina Bu, head of the Norwegian Electric Vehicle Association.

Aiming to become the first country to phase out the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2025, oil producer Norway is completely exempting electric vehicles from many taxes imposed on rivals with internal combustion engines, notes.

For an advertisement in “Petel” at a price of BGN 60 excluding VAT for a PR publication, write to [email protected]

Also Read:  The construction and cement sector dominates the projects of Mars Al-Sultan Province

Follow PETEL.BG every minute 24 hours a day!

See the latest news – HERE!

Fact-checking: Let us know if you see factual errors or irregularities in the article or comments. Write directly to [email protected]. We will pay attention!

Send your photos to [email protected] at any time to the editor on duty!

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The UAE and Jordan are discussing developing trade and investment relations
The UAE and Jordan are discussing developing trade and investment relations
Posted on
Most Israelis agree that they want Netanyahu to step down from office
Most Israelis agree that they want Netanyahu to step down from office
Posted on
Petel.bg – news – 5 out of 6 cars in this European country are electric, stop diesel and gasoline
Petel.bg – news – 5 out of 6 cars in this European country are electric, stop diesel and gasoline
Posted on
Leet | This is how to set the Warzone FOV value
Leet | This is how to set the Warzone FOV value
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News