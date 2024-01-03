Petel.bg – news – 5 out of 6 cars in this European country are electric, stop diesel and gasoline

#Petel.bg #news #cars #European #country #electric #stop #diesel #gasoline

YouTube shot

Tesla topped Norway’s 2023 car sales statistics for the third consecutive year, extending its lead over rivals despite the ongoing conflict between the American electric vehicle maker and powerful unions in the Nordic region, reports, citing BTA.

Almost five out of six new cars sold in Norway last year were battery-only, with Tesla’s share of the total market rising to 20.0 percent from 12.2 percent in 2022, data released by in Tuesday.

Overall, the market share of new electric vehicles in Norway has risen to 82.4% in 2023 from 79.3% in 2022, the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV) said, quoted by BNR.

However, Tesla has faced a backlash from unions and pension funds in the Nordic region, as the automaker refused to accept a demand by Swedish mechanics for collective bargaining rights covering wages and other conditions.

As a result, Swedish dockers, truck drivers, postal workers, electricians, cleaners and others are refusing to serve Tesla and have won support from unions in Norway, Denmark and Finland, which are helping to block the import of Tesla cars into Sweden.

Still, there are no signs the conflict is hurting Tesla’s sales in Norway, said Kristina Bu, head of the Norwegian Electric Vehicle Association.

Aiming to become the first country to phase out the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2025, oil producer Norway is completely exempting electric vehicles from many taxes imposed on rivals with internal combustion engines, notes.

For an advertisement in “Petel” at a price of BGN 60 excluding VAT for a PR publication, write to [email protected]

Follow PETEL.BG every minute 24 hours a day!

See the latest news – HERE!

Fact-checking: Let us know if you see factual errors or irregularities in the article or comments. Write directly to [email protected]. We will pay attention!

Send your photos to [email protected] at any time to the editor on duty!