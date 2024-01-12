Petel.bg – news – A robot went to a job interview at the largest brewery in Europe and was hired in the second hour

#Petel.bg #news #robot #job #interview #largest #brewery #Europe #hired #hour

Boston Dynamics shot

Brewery staff in Leuven, Belgium put Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot to the test in 2022 to see how many mechanical problems or air leaks it could detect in the facilities.

Less than two hours later, they offered the robot a full-time job.

In the year since, Spot has become a key part of the brewery’s program to invest in emerging technologies to support the company’s ambition to achieve net zero operations at the Leuven facility by 2028.

Spot carries out 1,800 individual inspections every week in ten packaging lines that produce over 50,000 containers of beer from the most famous brands.

In the first six months of implementation, Spot detected nearly 150 anomalies and reduced the average time to repair from several months to just 13 days.

“Our machines get a lot of wear and tear over time, so predictable maintenance is a top priority,” said David Sonksen-Gregory, Strategic Project Acceleration Manager.

“Spot is seeing more than double the anomalies we expected, but we’re also now able to make repairs and see productivity increases and energy reductions within the brewery.”

Spot initially caused quite a stir during its first weeks of deployment in early 2023. Employees reacted with a mixture of amazement and curiosity, treating Spot like a celebrity. Over time, however, employees begin to think of the robot more as a colleague than a machine.

“When you see Spot walking around an area, it puts a smile on people’s faces,” said plant manager Olivier Maieuil. “For us at the brewery, it’s our dog and colleague that helps our operational procedures and our sustainability program. So everyone is looking at Spot in a really positive way.”

Spot currently focuses on two types of inspections: thermal and acoustic. As mechanical parts begin to wear, they tend to generate heat. Spot uses a thermal camera to provide visual evidence of excess heat radiating from problem areas. Spot simply points the camera up at a specific piece of equipment and captures an image.

In one case, Spot identified a faulty conveyor motor that would shut down the packaging line for at least 6 hours. Spot also found gearboxes with low oil and faulty engine fans. By performing these tedious, repetitive checks, Spot frees up staff to focus on repairs.

“The advantage of working with Spot is that the technicians can concentrate on fixing the problems detected by Spot,” said Vanzurpele, who has worked at the brewery for 26 years. “We were able to resolve a number of issues with the Spot, particularly with engines that overheated.”

The majority of anomalies detected by Spot are leaks of compressed air and other gases, the cost of which increases rapidly the longer they remain undetected. For example, Sönksen-Gregory estimates the average cost of an air leak at $550 per worn product. Leaks of ammonia and other expensive gases can result in losses of up to $15,000. Even when personnel can smell a gas leak, Spot can pinpoint the exact location in seconds.

For an advertisement in “Petel” at a price of BGN 60 excluding VAT for a PR publication, write to [email protected]

Follow PETEL.BG every minute 24 hours a day!

See the latest news – HERE!

Fact-checking: Let us know if you see factual errors or inaccuracies in the article or comments. Write directly to [email protected]. We will pay attention!

Send your photos to [email protected] at any time to the editor on duty!