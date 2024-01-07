Petel.bg – news – Bulgarians bought only 8 “Ladies” in a year, they prefer “Lamborghini”

#Petel.bg #news #Bulgarians #bought #Ladies #year #prefer #Lamborghini

The sales of super luxury cars last year did not reach the levels of the pre-coronavirus year 2019, but those of luxury models marked a serious growth, ahead of that of the market, according to the data of “Road Police”, reported Dnevnik.

In contrast to 2022, last year no Bugatti was registered in Bulgaria. However, Bulgarian is among the first buyers of the electric Rolls-Royce Specter, which was launched three months ago and costs about BGN 1 million.

A total of 8 brand new Rolls-Royces received Bulgarian license plates last year, compared to only three in 2022. In 2019, however, 12 new Rolls-Royce models were purchased. The first SUV of the aristocratic Cullinan brand enjoys the greatest interest . Five of them are registered, two of which are from the most luxurious version Black Badge, worth at least BGN 1 million.

In Bulgaria, more “Lamborghini” were bought than “Lada”

For another year, the most desired brand of super luxury cars is Ferrari, with 11 brand new ones registered. They are followed by “Lamborghini” with 9 units, for comparison in Bulgaria for the same period 8 new Ladas were sold. There are 6 new Bentleys, 4 Aston Martin models, and there is also one purchased McLaren.

If we look at luxury car brands, BMW remains the leader for another year with 1,747 sales. This is a 57% higher result than in 2022, with new car market growth of 28%. The number of new Mercedes passenger cars purchased was 1,515 (32% growth). Audi is next with 1,040 (+24%).

A Tesla model is the best-selling electric car

In line with the growing interest in electric cars, Tesla models are increasingly in demand, of which 374 units were bought without the brand having an official importer. Model Y was the best-selling new car in the country last year with 299 sales. The Dacia Spring, which costs about three times less, is preferred by 286 buyers.

A remarkable growth in sales is noticeable at “Porsche” – almost 79%. Probably because of the change of the importer from the manufacturer’s models, 293 units were bought. In general, the crossovers “Cayenne” and “Macan” enjoy the greatest interest with a total of 150 sales of their various versions. Following are the various modifications of the classic 911 with 61 registrations.

Of the luxury brands, only “Jeep” saw a drop in sales, probably due to the change of importer that was being prepared in recent months, which became a fact in November, and “Jaguar”, suffering from a lack of new models.

