Petel.bg – news – Good news for “Lada” fans from “AvtoVAZ”

#Good #news #Lada #fans #AvtoVAZ

Lada shot

Russian state-owned carmaker AvtoVAZ plans to increase production of its Lada brand to 500,000 next year after 2023 targets were hit by Western sanctions, reports.

For 2023, AvtoVAZ, the largest Russian car manufacturer by sales volume, expects to produce more than 374 thousand cars with the Lada brand. The figure is in line with the reduced forecast announced in November.

In September, the US imposed new sanctions targeting Russia’s industrial base, maritime sector and technology suppliers, as well as facilities that manufacture and repair Russian weapons systems. AvtoVAZ was among the companies on Washington’s list.

In November, AvtoVAZ said it had lowered its Lada vehicle production forecast by about 10% from the previously announced target of 400,000 vehicles.

Russia’s total market for cars and light commercial vehicles is expected to reach 1 million vehicles this year, AvtoVAZ said in September, raising its forecast in that regard from a previously expected 875,000 vehicles.

In the fall, Moscow urged government officials to support the local auto industry by buying models from local brands or from Chinese manufacturers.

