Petel.bg – news – Mayor Kotsev said what is happening with the most beautiful house in Varna

#Petel.bg #news #Mayor #Kotsev #happening #beautiful #house #Varna

FB shot

Mayor Blagomir Kotsev said what is happening to one of the most beautiful houses in Varna.

Here is his story:

Yesterday I walked through the Sea Garden in the dark hours of the day – between 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM. The appalling legacy of the previous administration tripped me up literally at every turn. As I left “Sevastopol” in the direction of the Festival Complex, I saw the construction panels around the old aristocratic house, which until recently was a bank, and now it is part of a famous Varna restaurant. Repairs are being made there and a movable object – a summer garden – is being built. This takes place in the yard of a house that is a cultural monument. However, this will completely hide its beautiful facade. I ordered an inspection of the construction – whether it complies with the construction documents issued by the Ministry of Culture and the Municipality, and the replacement of the construction panels with vinyls with visualizations of the future site, which do not endanger the pedestrian street.

Continuing my walk, I reached the entrance of the Sea Garden, where I found that about 30% of the lamps were not lit, 30% were barely flickering, and the rest were shining with a different spectrum and emitted light. In general, the park was dark, and it was full of visitors. The main avenue behind the Sea Casino was shrouded in complete darkness. I immediately called the district mayor and the support company that won a public order in August. I found that no one knows why the lights don’t come on. I sent a team to the company and the cause turned out to be tampering with the control panels where the clock was deliberately moved and set to daylight saving time so that the lights came on at a much later time. I asked how someone could open and tamper with the electrical panels. The answer was that anyone could do it because they are readily available, but in this case it was done deliberately and quite purposefully by someone who was familiar with the technique. In addition, all boards are of poor quality, about to burn out, out of warranty and beyond repair. No new ones have been ordered. On top of that, the contract with the current company expires today and they no longer have a commitment to maintain the lighting, which no one from the relevant department in the municipality had informed me about.

For this, of course, there will be consequences, and already on the first working day of the new year, I will start a procedure for fully automating the lighting in the city, creating standards for the quality of the materials and components used, as well as for their unification. The renewal of the contracts with the lighting companies will be related to the replacement of low-quality components and outdated technologies with more modern, diode lighting with the same spectrum and power of light and the implementation of automated smart control systems. Electrical panels will be locked and monitored with video cameras. We live in the 21st century and we cannot afford this carelessness. The darkness in the Sea Garden, as well as in the whole city, will be one of my great concerns in the coming months.

My walk in the Sea Garden ended around the Dolphinarium area, where I saw two houses that, under the guise of renovations of half-demolished buildings, had become constructions. Two brand new three-story houses. I asked them to send me the construction documents for these “repair-restoration” works and found that orders for these activities were issued during the mandate of GERB. The facts are that construction in the park went on throughout their administration, disguised as restoration repairs. Apparently, the timelessness of the election campaign was used to complete some of these “renovations”, which are appearing today, at the beginning of my mandate.

My walk yesterday should have been pleasant, but – alas – my eyes see not only swans and violets, but also problems in the city. I set myself the goal with each subsequent walk to remain, even if only a little, more and more satisfied with the state of the urban environment of Varna. We residents of Varna will not live in this darkness and misery! I look with determination to the new year 2024 and I wish you to meet it happily and calmly!

For an advertisement in “Petel” at a price of BGN 60 excluding VAT for a PR publication, write to [email protected]

Follow PETEL.BG every minute 24 hours a day!

See the latest news – HERE!

Fact-checking: Let us know if you see factual errors or inaccuracies in the article or comments. Write directly to [email protected]. We will pay attention!

Send your photos to [email protected] at any time to the editor on duty!