Petel.bg – news – Owner of the new Tesla pickup tried it on snow and regretted it

A four-wheel-drive Tesla electric pickup could easily pass for an off-road vehicle, especially if the marketing materials distributed by the American electric car maker are to be believed. In real life, however, things are clearly not like that, investor.bg reported.

Some time ago we showed you a Cybertruck that got stuck while going through forest terrain with a light snow surface. Now a video of another example of the model is becoming a hit on the Internet, showing how the pickup definitely has serious difficulties when driving through deeper snow.

The video provoked a lot of comments, with many users adamant that one should not expect anything supernatural from an electric pickup truck.

It clearly does not have the incredible off-road qualities attributed to it by Tesla, and in addition, the manufacturer sells it with universal all-season tires, which are often helpless off-road.

Regardless, the Cybertruck should do better than most crossovers and SUVs on rough terrain.

The pickup truck is equipped with a powerful electric drive system and has good geometric cross-country ability.

However, all this clearly does not help in a situation where the heavy car is “sitting” on the bottom and does not touch the hard surface with its wheels.