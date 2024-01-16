Petel.bg – news – Owner of the new Tesla pickup tried it on snow and regretted it

#Petel.bg #news #Owner #Tesla #pickup #snow #regretted

FB shot

A four-wheel-drive Tesla electric pickup could easily pass for an off-road vehicle, especially if the marketing materials distributed by the American electric car maker are to be believed. In real life, however, things are clearly not like that, investor.bg reported.

Some time ago we showed you a Cybertruck that got stuck while going through forest terrain with a light snow surface. Now a video of another example of the model is becoming a hit on the Internet, showing how the pickup definitely has serious difficulties when driving through deeper snow.

The video provoked a lot of comments, with many users adamant that one should not expect anything supernatural from an electric pickup truck.

It clearly does not have the incredible off-road qualities attributed to it by Tesla, and in addition, the manufacturer sells it with universal all-season tires, which are often helpless off-road.

Regardless, the Cybertruck should do better than most crossovers and SUVs on rough terrain.

The pickup truck is equipped with a powerful electric drive system and has good geometric cross-country ability.

However, all this clearly does not help in a situation where the heavy car is “sitting” on the bottom and does not touch the hard surface with its wheels.

Also Read:  New York Times puts Microsoft and OpenAI in court

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

FIFA published a list of 961 teams that cannot register players and 3 Peruvian clubs appear | Sports
FIFA published a list of 961 teams that cannot register players and 3 Peruvian clubs appear | Sports
Posted on
The new Ministry of Health structure
The new Ministry of Health structure
Posted on
Volcano Erupts in Iceland, Lava Burns Houses
Volcano Erupts in Iceland, Lava Burns Houses
Posted on
Doctor reveals the food capable of relieving heartburn in minutes
Doctor reveals the food capable of relieving heartburn in minutes
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News