Petel.bg – news – Payment cards are going into history, we will pay by hand

CNN footage

Imagine a future where you can do almost anything with just a wave of your hand: go shopping, ride the subway or enter the office. In China, Tencent already does.

The Shenzhen-based tech giant has launched a palm-scanning service in China that aims to allow users to leave most of their most important possessions at home: house keys, wallets or phones, “19 Minutes” reported.

While the technology itself isn’t new — companies like Amazon ( AMZN ) have been offering their own offerings for years — Tencent wants to be the company that finally makes it mainstream, according to Guo Rizen, the company’s top executive.

“We have confidence in this,” Guo, deputy general manager of Tencent’s Weixin Pay Industry Application unit, said in an exclusive interview with CNN when asked if this could represent a new norm.

Perhaps no other company in China knows more about serving the masses than Tencent. She owns WeChat, the ubiquitous Chinese platform that has become known as a “superapp” used for everything from social networking to grocery ordering and digital payments.

It is now betting on Weixin Palm Payment, a biometric system launched in May for users of Weixin Pay, WeChat’s sister app. The service is only available in mainland China.

The software allows users to give up their smartphones or transit cards when boarding a Beijing subway line, for example, by placing their hands over a sensor. Infrared cameras then analyze individual palm prints and unique vein patterns beneath the skin, allowing each user to be identified and payment processed within seconds.

According to an estimate by consulting firm Goode Intelligence, by 2026 the global biometric payments market will reach over 3 billion users and a value of nearly $5.8 trillion.

Last year, JPMorgan invoked this possibility, announcing its own pilot program for software to authenticate payments using palm scans.

The system is similar to facial recognition software, but with greater accuracy, according to Guo. “With facial scanning technology, people can look a lot alike – like twins,” he said. “But in palm payments, even siblings who look alike have unique palm prints and veins.”

The app is also seen in the industry as an upgrade to systems long used by a number of Japanese firms that allow employees to scan their palms to enter office buildings, Guo noted.

Those systems require users to press their hands over the scanning devices — something they may be less inclined to do now that the pandemic has made people more germ-phobic, he said.

