Petel.bg – news – Quick loan companies “killed the fish” on Christmas Eve with an offer for BGN 300

They rolled the credits for Christmas Eve. Fast loan companies have launched week-long promotions for loans drawn up to Christmas Eve. If you take out a loan by this Sunday, the price is reduced by 50 percent, a check by the Telegraph showed. The offer is until Sunday inclusive, as we already have hundreds of inquiries, boasted lenders. There are also companies that organize raffles with prizes. Usually around Christmas, fast loans are approved quickly and without a fee.

One of the promotions, valid until December 24, is to withdraw BGN 300 and pay it off within 3 months, with the entire interest amounting to BGN 10. This is the smallest possible price increase, agents specified. Other companies offer a special voucher with the drawn loan, which can provide a certain amount of money as a bonus if it is drawn at random in a special draw. There are also lenders who reduce interest only for the days around Christmas and if the application is made online. Experts have warned that despite the discount in interest rates, they are still high when the loan is in arrears. Therefore, you should be careful with the deadlines and be strict in their implementation. Sometimes even a day’s delay can cost you a lot of interest, lenders are adamant.

According to financial analysts, making special offers for holidays has become a trend in our country. This is particularly characteristic of fast loan companies, not so much for banks, as the competition is really big, the experts said. And they recalled that usually promotional conditions are typical for the days around Christmas and Easter, and summer has special offers for quick loans for vacations. Other companies hold special raffles for customers who have taken out a loan from them and give away material prizes such as televisions, telephones or trips to interesting destinations.

