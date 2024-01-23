Petel.bg – news – Tesla sales record in Ukraine

#Petel.bg #news #Tesla #sales #record #Ukraine

YouTube shot

Ukraine has seen a “surprise boom” in electric cars, with purchases up almost tenfold compared to pre-war levels, Le Figaro reported. The data shows that Tesla cars are particularly popular among Ukrainians, translated 19 minutes.

At the end of 2021, only 8,541 electric cars were registered in the country, while by January 2023 this figure had jumped to 46,830, the publication said, citing industry data. Despite ongoing military operations, this “rampant” growth continued last year, as the number of electric cars almost doubled to 83,116 by November, the publication noted.

“For the first time, we have encountered a significant increase in demand for loans for electric vehicles against the backdrop of fuel shortages and rising fuel prices,” said Anton Tyutyun, Deputy CEO of Ukrainian state bank Oshtadbank.

The risk of power outages amid Ukraine’s energy infrastructure strikes isn’t stopping Ukrainians from buying electric cars. According to Nissan Motor Ukraine, the country has a fairly well-developed public charging network, numbering up to 11,000 stations, which is more than in the US state of New York and twice as many as in Poland.

We thought that the export of electric cars to Ukraine would stop with the war, and it happened. But after six months, business was stronger than ever,” says Hans-Erik Melin, director of Circular Energy Storage, a British firm that tracks the flow of used batteries around the world.

Demand is mainly driven by second-hand car imports after the Ukrainian government abolished most taxes and duties, Le Figaro said, noting that Tesla cars are particularly popular.

Also Read:  Bank of America expects first ECB rate cut in June 2024

While in 2021 Ukrainians bought just 454 Teslas, in 2023 that number jumped to over 4,600 units, according to statistics from the country’s automotive association Ukravtoprom. Two years ago, Ukraine was among the top three destinations for used American electric vehicles sold abroad, behind Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates.

However, most of the imported Tesla cars were damaged and were bought through auctions in the US and Canada, Le Figaro claimed, citing car expert Ivan Malakhovsky of online media outlet Wired. According to Malakhovsky, some Ukrainians have turned Tesla repair into a lucrative business, fixing up to 100 cars a month.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The Social Democrats hijack the Riksdag debate – Altinget: Rikspolitik
The Social Democrats hijack the Riksdag debate – Altinget: Rikspolitik
Posted on
Fuss surrounding NPO journalist Janine Abbring in pension advertisement, VPRO ‘not enthusiastic’ | TV
Fuss surrounding NPO journalist Janine Abbring in pension advertisement, VPRO ‘not enthusiastic’ | TV
Posted on
Should Anderlecht-Genk be replayed? This is the result of the hearing – Football News
Should Anderlecht-Genk be replayed? This is the result of the hearing – Football News
Posted on
These cancers are the most common in France
These cancers are the most common in France
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News