Ukraine has seen a “surprise boom” in electric cars, with purchases up almost tenfold compared to pre-war levels, Le Figaro reported. The data shows that Tesla cars are particularly popular among Ukrainians, translated 19 minutes.

At the end of 2021, only 8,541 electric cars were registered in the country, while by January 2023 this figure had jumped to 46,830, the publication said, citing industry data. Despite ongoing military operations, this “rampant” growth continued last year, as the number of electric cars almost doubled to 83,116 by November, the publication noted.

“For the first time, we have encountered a significant increase in demand for loans for electric vehicles against the backdrop of fuel shortages and rising fuel prices,” said Anton Tyutyun, Deputy CEO of Ukrainian state bank Oshtadbank.

The risk of power outages amid Ukraine’s energy infrastructure strikes isn’t stopping Ukrainians from buying electric cars. According to Nissan Motor Ukraine, the country has a fairly well-developed public charging network, numbering up to 11,000 stations, which is more than in the US state of New York and twice as many as in Poland.

We thought that the export of electric cars to Ukraine would stop with the war, and it happened. But after six months, business was stronger than ever,” says Hans-Erik Melin, director of Circular Energy Storage, a British firm that tracks the flow of used batteries around the world.

Demand is mainly driven by second-hand car imports after the Ukrainian government abolished most taxes and duties, Le Figaro said, noting that Tesla cars are particularly popular.

While in 2021 Ukrainians bought just 454 Teslas, in 2023 that number jumped to over 4,600 units, according to statistics from the country’s automotive association Ukravtoprom. Two years ago, Ukraine was among the top three destinations for used American electric vehicles sold abroad, behind Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates.

However, most of the imported Tesla cars were damaged and were bought through auctions in the US and Canada, Le Figaro claimed, citing car expert Ivan Malakhovsky of online media outlet Wired. According to Malakhovsky, some Ukrainians have turned Tesla repair into a lucrative business, fixing up to 100 cars a month.