Petel.bg – news – The best-selling car brand in Bulgaria is recalling 1 million cars from the market due to a major problem

Last week was not a good one for Toyota. The carmaker first suspended all global deliveries from Daihatsu, one of its subsidiaries, because of a safety-related investigation. The company also had to recall 1 million vehicles in the U.S. due to problems with the cars’ airbags, Fortune reported, citing “19 Minutes.”

Daihatsu admitted in April that it had manipulated side-crash safety tests for vehicles sent primarily to Toyota. That revelation led to an independent third-party investigation that revealed 174 safety irregularities in 64 models, including those supplied to Toyota, Mazda and Subaru. On Wednesday, Daihatsu halted sales of all Dahaitsu-developed models currently in production, both in Japan and globally.

The report found irregularities going back to 1989, but noted an increase in the number of problems from 2014 onwards. The problems included falsified test results and manipulated data, which the report blamed on “tight and tight development schedules.”

On Thursday, Japan’s transport ministry raided Daihatsu’s headquarters in Osaka after the company confirmed to the ministry that it had uncovered false data.

