Péter Juhász responded to Zoltán Lomnici, who attacked him with sovereignty issues

#Péter #Juhász #responded #Zoltán #Lomnici #attacked #sovereignty #issues

Juhász came across surprising data management methods in the internet environment of the constitutional lawyer.

He came across surprising data management methods Péter Juhász in the internet environment of the government constitutional lawyer who attacked him.

Juhász recently officially registered with the support of the Kétfarkú Kutya Párt as one of the V. district mayor candidates for the local government election. He began collecting supporters for the launch on the Actionnetwork.org petition site, which Zoltán Lomnici Based on his blog post, the entire government media, from Híradó to Pesti Srácok, immediately attacked. Magyar Nemzet wrote that Juhász’s data collection action poses a risk to national sovereignty, because those who sign Juhász’s petition also share their data with foreign organizations.

According to Juhász’s video on Friday, Lomnici’s blog also collects data about visitors, but the site does not warn about the collection of cookies, nor does it have a pop-up window or data protection information. However, according to Juhász, the Alaptörvény.hu blog also forwards the generated data to American companies, but the server itself also operates in Germany.

The opposition politician also found serious shortcomings on the side of the CÖF, which in this case is interesting because the organization’s spokesperson and legal expert is Zoltán Lomnici.

Juhász did not find a window warning about the collection of cookies and giving formal consent to the collection of data here either, and he said about the data management information that it does not actually inform at all what is done with the collected data. Juhász indicated that it was because of the shortcomings to Attila Péterfalvi, turns to the president of the NAIH.

By the way, on the CÖF website, personal data can also be entered on a platform for foreign residents, if someone wants to join the organization. Juhász emphasized that the applicant does not receive information here either that the data will immediately go to “a suspicious foreign company”.