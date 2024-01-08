Peter Pellegrini will announce in a few days whether he will run in the Slovak presidential election in March

#Peter #Pellegrini #announce #days #run #Slovak #presidential #election #March

The first round of the presidential election will be held in Slovakia on March 23, the president of the Bratislava parliament, Peter Pellegrini, announced on Monday, according to the MTI report. In Slovakia, the head of state is directly elected by the citizens for five years.

In the first round of the election, the candidate who receives more than half of the votes of all eligible voters can become the head of state. If no candidate succeeds in this, the two candidates with the best results go to the second round. In the second round, the votes of the majority of the voting citizens participating in the election are enough to win. The second round will be held on April 6.

The current head of state of Slovakia, Zuzana Caputová, has already announced that she will not run in this year’s election. His term ends on June 15.

However, Ján Kubis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of one of Prime Minister Robert Fico’s previous governments, who is taking part in the contest as an independent candidate outside the party, will definitely start. Apart from him, Ivan Korcok, who held the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs for a short time in the governments of Igor Matovic and Eduard Heger, also announced his intention to run in August last year.

Parliament Speaker Peter Pellegrini, former prime minister, and president of the second-strongest Slovak government party, Hang (Hlas), is expected to enter the race as well, who promised the official announcement on January 19. The president of the strongest government party, Irány (Smer-SSD), Prime Minister Robert Fico also supports him. At the December congress of the Hungarian party in the highlands, the Hungarian Federation, it was decided that their presidential candidate, Krisztián Forró, would become the president of the party.

In Slovakia, applicants for the position of head of state must obtain the supporting signatures of either 15 representatives of the 150-member parliament or at least 15,000 citizens. The deadline for submitting candidacies is the 21st day from the announcement of the date of the elections.

